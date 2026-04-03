TaxDome Publishes First-of-Its-Kind "Accounting Industry Index" Revealing Client Bases Grew 22% in 2025

Based on operational data from 15,000+ firms, the Index shows how top practices are increasing revenue, streamlining operations and reducing workload.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Accounting firms across the United States are growing and becoming more efficient and profitable, according to operational data from more than 15,000 firms in the Accounting Industry Index by TaxDome . The result is the largest dataset of its kind ever published in the accounting profession.

Most industry reports rely on how firms describe their own performance. The Accounting Industry Index is the first benchmarking report for the accounting profession built entirely on real operational data, so firms can benchmark their performance against top firms of the same size. Every finding in the Index is derived from anonymized data generated by firms actively using TaxDome - covering client interactions, document workflows, billing patterns, and payment behavior from 2025.

"When we looked at how accounting firms measure growth, we saw that many are flying blind. They feel like they're growing, but don't know how their growth compares - or whether it's efficient and sustainable. So we analyzed firms operating on a single system and uncovered clear, repeatable growth patterns. This Index shares those benchmarks, replacing guesswork with clarity." - Petar Iliev, Chief Revenue Officer, TaxDome

While client growth remains a headline metric, the data shows a more important trend: firms are simultaneously increasing revenue and efficiency. Team sizes expanded by 10%, while gross merchandise value processed through the platform rose 27%, outpacing both client and team growth. Firms are serving more clients with relatively smaller teams, indicating strong profitability gains across the industry.

The report breaks down performance by firm size, offering cohort-specific benchmarks that allow practices to assess how they compare to peers at the same stage of growth.

Among the report's other key findings: 90% of clients who first log in to the TaxDome portal continue using it, signaling a major shift toward clients embracing centralized client portals. At the same time, client bases grew by an average of 22% YoY in 2025, confirming that demand for accounting services remains strong and broad-based across firm sizes, from solo practitioners to practices with 25+ employees.

This shift is driven by how firms operate, particularly in managing client experience and billing workflows. The report shows that firms using centralized client collaboration through portals and mobile apps achieve higher engagement, while embedding billing into delivery workflows reduces time-to-payment.

TaxDome plans to publish the Accounting Industry Index regularly. Future editions will track how benchmarks evolve as the profession adapts to changing demand, workforce constraints, and technology adoption-helping firms evaluate their performance against leading practices.

About TaxDome

TaxDome is the leading practice management platform for tax, bookkeeping, and accounting firms, serving more than 15,000 full-service accounting practices worldwide. With a top-rated client app and portal plus a customizable firm operation platform, TaxDome unifies client communication, document management, e-signatures, AI-powered automation, proposals, intake & delivery, billing, and payment workflows in a single connected system. TaxDome is headquartered in New York City.

Contact Information:

Kara Prior

Taxdome

+1 833-829-3663

marketing@taxdome.com

SOURCE: Taxdome

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/taxdome-publishes-first-of-its-kind-%22accounting-industry-index%22-1154854