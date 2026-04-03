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PR Newswire
03.04.2026 15:06 Uhr
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China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou): CIFF Guangzhou 2026 Wraps Up, Strengthening Global Links Across the Complete Home Industry Chain

GUANGZHOU, China, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 57th China International Furniture Fair (CIFF Guangzhou 2026) concluded on March 31 under the theme "CONNECT•CREATE." With an all-time high of over 5,100 exhibitors, 93.8% of whom chose CIFF Guangzhou as the platform to debut new products, the eight-day event welcomed 353,106 professional visitors from 185 countries and regions. International attendance reached 64,291, marking a 13.2% increase from the 2025 peak and setting a new record. Throughout the fair, 111 concurrent events were held, alongside the debut release of nine major trend reports, reinforcing CIFF's role as an industry thought leader. To better serve Middle Eastern buyers unable to attend in person, the fair introduced an innovative remote matchmaking service, combining on-site live exhibition walkthroughs with real-time online engagement, facilitating 162 targeted procurement matching sessions and ensuring continuity in international sourcing.

Running March 18-21, the Home Furniture Exhibition explored how design advances from concept to market to drive growth. Spanning 430,000 square meters, it fostered global exchange, supporting international brands entering China while helping Chinese brands expand abroad. Curated showcases traced the evolution of contemporary home aesthetics. Reflecting shifting lifestyles, the exhibition also highlighted emerging directions such as pet-friendly spaces and age-inclusive design.

On March 28-31, the Office and Commercial Space Exhibition, themed "Sustainability," presented a forward-looking vision for workplace ecosystems across office environments, office seating, and public commercial spaces. Visitors experienced green principles woven into the design, materials, and full lifecycle, highlighting progress in low-carbon innovation from concept to use. Smart technologies also acted as the core engine, integrating intelligent products, design strategies, and service systems to create connected solutions across spaces and workplace operations, guiding the industry toward inclusive and sustainable growth.

Held concurrently, the CIFM/interzum guangzhou connected global innovation and industrial chains to drive manufacturing transformation. The Machinery area highlighted intelligent production, uniting woodworking and upholstery equipment with Industry 4.0 and flexible lines for scalable smart-manufacturing upgrades. The Furniture Materials area showcased advances in CMF, functionality, and sustainable finishes. The Hardware area presented smart solutions enhancing home design and spatial performance.

With three major exhibitions forming an integrated platform linking creativity, manufacturing, and global commerce, CIFF 2026 united industry professionals worldwide and strengthened Guangzhou's position as a key international furniture hub.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949624/CIFF_Guangzhou_2026_Wraps_Up_Strengthening_Global_Links_Across_Complete.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ciff-guangzhou-2026-wraps-up-strengthening-global-links-across-the-complete-home-industry-chain-302733736.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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