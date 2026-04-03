Shanghai, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - INTCO Medical has announced the expansion of its non-latex glove portfolio with the launch of two new product lines-Syntex Synthetic Latex Gloves and Synmax Pro Gloves-aimed at addressing evolving global demand for safer, more stable, and compliant protective solutions.

Image 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/291119_106f43890475190f_001full.jpg

The move comes as the global disposable glove industry undergoes structural transformation, driven by volatility in natural rubber supply, rising concerns over latex allergies, and increasingly stringent sustainability regulations. Against this backdrop, synthetic materials are gaining traction as a strategic alternative across healthcare and industrial procurement systems.

Strengthening Safety and Compliance with Syntex

INTCO Medical's newly introduced Syntex Synthetic Latex Gloves are formulated without sulfur and contain no natural rubber latex proteins, helping to reduce the risk of latex-related allergies. The product has passed EN455 and EN374 testing and complies with both U.S. FDA and EU CE standards.

According to laboratory data, Syntex gloves achieve an average elongation at break of up to 650%, meeting ASTM D6319 medical glove standards. The product is designed to deliver a soft tactile experience while maintaining stable puncture resistance and chemical protection.

In addition, the absence of natural rubber inputs may help reduce compliance pressure related to the European Union's Regulation on Deforestation-free Products (EUDR), offering buyers a more predictable and transparent supply structure.

Enhancing Durability with Synmax Pro

Alongside Syntex, INTCO Medical has launched Synmax Pro Gloves, designed to enhance abrasion resistance and operational durability in high-frequency usage environments.

Laboratory testing shows that Synmax Pro delivers elongation at break exceeding 400%, with abrasion resistance approximately ten times higher than conventional nitrile gloves under specified conditions. These features may help reduce replacement frequency and improve workflow efficiency.

The product is suitable for applications including medical examinations, food processing, and industrial manufacturing. A multi-color design also supports improved identification and management across different work zones.

Executive Perspective

"Amid ongoing adjustments in global supply chain structures, material innovation is not only about performance, but also about compliance capability and supply chain resilience," said Fangyi Liu, Chairman of INTCO Medical. "Through continued technological development, we aim to provide global partners with more adaptive and durable protective solutions."

Expanding Leadership in Non-Latex Gloves

With over 30 years of industry experience, INTCO Medical has established an integrated system spanning research and development, manufacturing, and global distribution. The company continues to strengthen its technological and scale advantages in the non-latex glove segment.





Image 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8722/291119_106f43890475190f_002full.jpg

About INTCO Medical

Founded in 1993, INTCO Medical is a global leader in disposable gloves and a high-tech manufacturing company specializing in medical consumables and durable medical equipment. Its core business areas include medical consumables, rehabilitation equipment, and physiotherapy care.

By 2025, INTCO Medical's annual production capacity for disposable non-latex gloves reached 87 billion units, making it the world's largest manufacturer in this category. Its products are exported to more than 150 countries and regions, serving over 15,000 clients worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291119

Source: Global News