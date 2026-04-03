Centri Business Consulting: Centri Announces Panel Topics and Featured Programming for Second Annual Capital Conference at Nasdaq on April 14

Six Thought Leadership Panels to Cover AI Infrastructure, Nuclear Energy, the IPO Landscape, Life Sciences, Digital Assets, and Capital Markets Regulation

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Centri Business Consulting, one of the industry's fastest-growing and most respected accounting and advisory firms, today announced the panel topics and featured programming for the Second Annual Centri Capital Conference, taking place on Tuesday, April 14, 2026, at Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City.

The full-day conference will bring together 500+ investors, executives, and growth-stage company leaders to advance the conversation on the topics shaping capital formation in 2026. The agenda includes six thought leadership panels featuring experts from across the capital markets ecosystem, along with company presentations and fireside conversations, offering investors a direct look at businesses raising capital and building in some of today's most active sectors.

"The panels we've put together for this year's conference reflect the questions that investors and executives are raising right now," said Michael Aiello, CEO and Managing Partner of Centri Business Consulting. "Whether it's the regulatory environment for capital markets, where nuclear energy fits in the investment landscape, or what it actually takes to go public in this market, these are conversations that matter. We're proud to bring together the people best positioned to have them."

Panel Programming

The following panel discussions are confirmed for the 2026 Centri Capital Conference:

9:30 - 10:10 AM

AI at Scale: Capital, Compute, and the Infrastructure Powering the Next Phase of Growth

Moderator: Kevin McLaughlin, Centri

Panelists: Sataya Nitta, Emergence AI | Michelle Burke, Z Squared | Michael Maniscalco, Qumulus AI | Timothy Helly Horan, CFA, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

10:45 - 11:25 AM

The Nuclear Reset: How Advanced Nuclear Is Reshaping Energy Markets

Moderator: Sean McGann, Cantor Fitzgerald

Panelists: Derek Kearns, Centri | Matt Barry, Nano Nuclear | Mathias Trojer, Prodigy Clean Energy LTD

12:15 - 1:00 PM

IPO Market: Trends, Pathway to Success and Lessons Learned

Moderator: Christopher Mora, Centri

Panelists: Don Duffy, ICR | Jay Heller, Nasdaq | Craig Clay, DFIN | David Selvers, Balyasny | Joseph Garner, Emerald Advisers

1:45 - 2:25 PM

The State of the Market: Where Capital Is Flowing in Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Where the Gaps Still Are

Moderator: Ryan Starkes, Centri

Panelists: Emilio Ragosa, DLA Piper | Dean Poniros, BTIG | Jason Frederick, EY | Brian Wright, Pitchbook

3:30 - 4:10 PM

Fintech and Digital Assets: The Integration Is Accelerating. Are You Ready?

Moderator: Mike Andrusko, Centri

Panelists: Robert Graham, CBIZ | Jonas Grossman, Chardan | Edward McGee, Grayscale Investments | Sarmen Saryan, Axos Bank | Joe Guagliardo, Dentons

4:45 - 5:30 PM

The Regulatory Landscape: A New Era for Capital Markets, and What It Means for Your Business

Moderator: Pavlo Ageyev, Centri

Panelists: Paul Munter, Former Chief Accountant, SEC | Craig DeDomenico, Stifel | David Azarkh, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP| Larry Mazza, MVB Bank | Porter Loud, Baker Tilly | Thomas Yang, Bank of America

Company Presentations and Fireside Conversations

In addition to the panel programming, the Centri Capital Conference will feature company presentations and moderated fireside conversations with growth-stage businesses operating across capital markets, digital assets, financial services, technology, healthcare, life sciences, and energy. Participating companies will also be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

The following company sessions are currently scheduled:

8:30 - 8:55 AM eXoZymes Inc. - Presentation - Track 1

8:30 - 8:55 AM Jupiter Neurosciences - Presentation - Track 2

8:30 - 8:55 AM PleoPharma- Presentation - Track 3

9:00 - 9:25 AM TheraNetrix, Inc. - Presentation - Track 3

9:30 - 9:55 AM MVB Financial Corp- Fireside Chat - Track 2

9:30 - 9:55 AM Peraso Inc.- Presentation - Track 3

10:00 - 10:25 AM BitFuFu - Presentation - Track 2

10:00 - 10:25 AM Maxona Pharmaceuticals - Presentation - Track 3

10:15 - 10:40 AM Securitize - Fireside Chat - Track 1

10:30 - 10:55 AM Phio Pharmaceuticals - Presentation - Track 2

10:30 - 10:55 AM Kazia Therapeutics - Presentation - Track 3

10:45 - 11:25 AM Streamex Corp. - Presentation - Track 2

11:00 - 11:25 AM Duos Technologies- Presentation - Track 1

11:00 - 11:25 AM Seek Labs - Presentation - Track 3

11:30 - 11:55 AM AVAX One Technology Ltd. - Presentation - Track 2

11:30 - 11:55 AM Axiom Biosciences - Presentation - Track 3

11:30 - 11:55 AM CoinShares - Fireside Chat - Track 1

1:15 - 1:40 PM DeFi Development Corp - Fireside Chat - Track 2

1:15- 1:40 PM SafeSpace Global- Presentation- Track 3

1:45 - 2:10 PM Burro - Presentation - Track 3

1:45 - 2:10 PM Faraday Futures Intelligent Electric Inc. - Presentation - Track 2

2:15 - 2:40 PM Kalohexis- Presentation - Track 2

2:15 - 2:40 PM Recycle Track Systems (RTS) - Presentation - Track 3

2:30 - 2:55 PM Nerdy Inc. - Fireside Chat - Track 1

2:45 - 3:10 PM HemoGenyx Inc. - Presentation - Track 2

3:00 - 3:25 PM Ethema Health Corporation - Presentation - Track 3

3:00 - 3:25 PM Fortitude Mining - Fireside Chat - Track 1

3:15 - 3:40 PM Cypherpunk Technologies Inc. - Fireside Chat - Track 2

3:45 - 4:10 PM Genvor (GNVR) - Presentation - Track 3

4:15 - 4:40 PM Kloudgen - Presentation - Track 1

4:15 - 4:40 PM ZenaTech - Presentation - Track 2

4:15 - 4:40 PM Citius Pharma- Presentation - Track 2

4:15 - 4:40 PM Chaince Digital- Presentation - Track 3

4:45 - 5:10 PM Circadian OS - Presentation- Track 3

The 2026 Centri Capital Conference is an invite-only event. Registration is subject to approval. Companies and investors interested in attending, presenting, or sponsoring can register here or reach out to capitalconference@centriconsulting.com for more information.

About Centri Business Consulting

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

Media Contacts:

Amanda Zeigler

Centri Business Consulting

azeigler@centriconsulting.com

215-654-6850 Ext. 744

Jeremy Dreisbach

R&J Strategic Communications

jdreisbach@randjsc.com

973-768-0102

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SOURCE: Centri Business Consulting

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/centri-announces-panel-topics-and-featured-programming-for-secon-1154861