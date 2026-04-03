TCL Zhonghuan has agreed to take majority control of Chinese solar manufacturer DAS Solar, a producer of advanced n-type modules based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) and back-contact (BC) technologies.TCL Zhonghuan has signed a definitive agreement to acquire control of DAS Solar through a combination of share transfers, capital injection, and voting rights delegation, in one of the most closely watched solar sector consolidation deals of 2026. The Shenzhen-listed company, a unit of TCL Technology, said on March 30 that it had finalized transaction documents after securing a 90-day ...

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