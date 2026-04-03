Sungrow says energy storage systems overtook PV inverters as its largest business segment in 2025, as the company posted double-digit revenue and profit growth.Sungrow said revenue reached CNY 89.184 billion ($12.95 billion) in 2025, up 14.55% year on year, with net profit attributable to shareholders rising 21.97% to CNY 13.461 billion. Energy storage systems generated CNY 37.287 billion in revenue, up 49.39%, accounting for 41.8% of total revenue, while global storage shipments reached 43 GWh. PV inverter revenue totaled CNY 31.136 billion, with global shipments of 198 GW and an estimated 30% ...

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