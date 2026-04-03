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PR Newswire
03.04.2026 17:42 Uhr
403 Leser
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Chromaway AB: Atbash Launches on Chromia to Enable Verifiable, User-Controlled AI Systems

New plugin integrates with OpenClaw to introduce a transparent control layer for AI applications, supporting enterprise compliance and risk management

STOCKHOLM, April 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Chromia by Chromaway AB announces Atbash, an Agentic State & Policy Management (SPM) plugin designed for OpenClaw. Built on Chromia, Atbash introduces a verifiable control layer for AI-driven applications, enabling developers to define, enforce, and audit how agents interact with tools, data, and external systems in real time.

Designed to work directly with OpenClaw, Atbash enables developers to build AI systems that are not only powerful, but also governed, auditable, and aligned with enterprise requirements. As AI adoption accelerates, increasingly autonomous systems are executing actions, making decisions, and coordinating workflows with limited visibility into how outcomes are determined, creating growing challenges around control, traceability, and accountability.

Atbash addresses these challenges by introducing a verifiable control layer where decisions, validations, and policy enforcement can be transparently managed and independently verified. Integrated with OpenClaw and coordinated through Clawchain, it enables developers to define how AI-driven actions are governed, validated, and recorded, supporting more controlled and auditable AI deployments.

Each interaction within Atbash, including decision points, rule enforcement, and outcomes, can be recorded as an immutable on-chain event. This creates a verifiable audit trail that supports transparency, accountability, and independent verification, aligning with enterprise expectations around explainability and compliance.

"AI capability is no longer the bottleneck - control, accountability, and trust are," said Perelman, CEO at Chromaway. "By utilizing Atbash Agentic SPM, developers can build AI applications where decisions are governed by transparent and verifiable frameworks."

This approach supports emerging enterprise and regulatory expectations for AI governance, including the need for traceability, auditability, and structured oversight. By introducing a verifiable control layer within the development workflow, Atbash enables AI systems to operate within controlled environments rather than opaque processes.

In addition to governance, Atbash contributes to network activity on Chromia. By recording user interactions and decision flows on-chain, application usage is transformed into measurable, verifiable transactional activity, reinforcing Chromia's role as infrastructure for real-world AI applications.

The first version of Atbash Agentic SPM is available by the end of April 2026 to developers building on Chromia via OpenClaw.

Discover more at chromia.com

Media Contact:
Goh Yeou Jie
yeoujie.goh@chromia.com

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/atbash-launches-on-chromia-to-enable-verifiable-user-controlled-ai-systems-302733856.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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