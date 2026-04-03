Tampa, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - Iconic Brand Group, a Tampa, Florida-based business consulting firm and full-service marketing agency, today officially announced its launch, introducing a new model designed to help companies scale faster, smarter, and with less risk.

Headquartered in the Tampa Bay area, Iconic Brand Group combines high-level business consulting services with a fully integrated multimedia marketing agency, offering clients a unified approach to growth. The firm is positioned to serve startups, growth-stage companies, and established businesses nationwide and even internationally.





Iconic Brand Group Launches Tampa-Based Business Consulting Firm and Marketing Agency Built by Proven Operators

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/291124_4216eff7d4354922_002full.jpg





Founded by entrepreneur Joshua Paul Hooks, the company brings together a leadership team with extensive experience in building, scaling, and exiting companies across multiple industries.

"Most marketing agencies focus on campaigns. We focus on building businesses," said John Aguilar, Chief Operating Officer of Iconic Brand Group. "As a Tampa-based business consulting firm, we bring real-world operator experience into every client engagement, helping companies grow with strategy, systems, and execution, not guesswork."

A Tampa Business Consulting Firm Built on Operator Experience

Iconic Brand Group differentiates itself from traditional marketing agencies and consulting firms by operating as an operator-led business consulting and marketing firm.

The leadership team includes:

Joshua Paul Hooks , Founder and CEO, a Tampa-based entrepreneur and business consultant known for scaling startups and advising companies across multiple industries

, Founder and CEO, a Tampa-based entrepreneur and business consultant known for scaling startups and advising companies across multiple industries John Aguilar , Director of Operations, specializing in systems, logistics, and scalable business infrastructure

, Director of Operations, specializing in systems, logistics, and scalable business infrastructure Brennen Lesser , Chief Marketing Officer, an expert in digital marketing strategy, paid media, and content-driven growth

, Chief Marketing Officer, an expert in digital marketing strategy, paid media, and content-driven growth Dean Pratt, Systems and Infrastructure Strategist, focused on building proprietary automation systems and scalable digital frameworks

In addition to its executive team, Iconic Brand Group is supported by an expansive advisory network of strategic partners, investors, and industry experts, giving clients access to capital connections, high-level strategy, and cross-industry expertise.

As a Florida-based consulting firm, Iconic Brand Group is rapidly expanding its footprint beyond Tampa, opening additional offices and working with clients across the United States.

How Iconic Brand Group Delivers Value To Its Clients

As a modern business consulting firm and marketing agency, Iconic Brand Group focuses on four core pillars of value:

Money

Driving revenue growth, reducing inefficiencies, and unlocking access to capital

Time

Accelerating results through proven business systems and frameworks

Risk Mitigation

Minimizing costly mistakes with operator-led strategy and execution

Status

Elevating brand authority and positioning clients as leaders in their markets

This approach reflects the firm's belief that successful businesses require aligned strategy, operations, and marketing, not siloed services or "one size fits all packages".





Iconic Brand Group Launches Tampa-Based Business Consulting Firm and Marketing Agency Built by Proven Operators

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8814/291124_4216eff7d4354922_003full.jpg

A Boutique Tampa Marketing Agency with National Reach

Unlike high-volume agencies, Iconic Brand Group operates as a boutique marketing agency and consulting firm, partnering with a select group of clients to ensure deeper engagement and stronger results.

"Our focus is not on how many clients we take on, but how much impact we create," said Brennen Lesser. "As a Tampa marketing agency, we integrate directly into our clients' businesses, aligning marketing with real business objectives."

With John Aguilar leading operational execution, the firm ensures that strategies are supported by scalable systems and efficient processes, allowing businesses to grow sustainably.

Services include:

Business consulting and growth strategy

Operational systems development and process optimization

Brand positioning and go-to-market strategy

Content creation and multimedia marketing

Paid advertising and performance marketing campaigns

Advanced programmatic SEO and website infrastructure

This full-service model positions Iconic Brand Group as a leading business consulting and marketing agency in Tampa, Florida, capable of delivering both strategy and execution under one roof.

Leveraging a Powerful Advisory Network for Client Success

A key advantage of working with Iconic Brand Group is access to its strategic advisory network, which extends beyond a traditional consulting firm model.

Clients benefit from:

High-level business advisory support

Investor and capital connections

Strategic partnerships and introductions

Industry-specific expertise across multiple verticals

"Access to the right people can change the trajectory of a business," Pratt said. "Through our network, we help clients unlock opportunities that go far beyond traditional consulting or marketing services."

Meeting the Demand for Modern Business Consulting and Marketing in Florida

As businesses increasingly seek measurable ROI, faster scalability, and integrated solutions, Iconic Brand Group fills a growing need in the Tampa and Florida market for a true business consulting and marketing partner.

By combining operational expertise, advanced marketing strategies, and scalable systems, the firm is positioned as a leader in the next generation of consulting firms.

About Iconic Brand Group

Iconic Brand Group is a Tampa, Florida-based business consulting firm and full-service marketing agency specializing in scalable growth systems. The company integrates strategy, operations, and marketing into a unified approach designed to increase revenue, reduce risk, and accelerate business growth. Led by experienced entrepreneurs and supported by a powerful advisory network, Iconic Brand Group serves clients across Florida and throughout the United States.

For more information, visit: https://www.iconicbrandgroup.com/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291124

Source: Plentisoft