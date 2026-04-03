Dunlop Sports Americas: Srixon Joins Random Golf Club to Bring Premium Performance to a New Era of Community Golf

Golf is Better Together

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Srixon announces a new partnership with Random Golf Club (RGC), becoming the official Golf Ball sponsor for the 2026 season. The agreement establishes full golf ball exclusivity for Srixon across all RGC events and programming, reinforcing a shared commitment to growing the game through community, accessibility, and authentic storytelling.

"We're thrilled to partner with Random Golf Club, an organization that is redefining what it means to be part of the golf community," said Amberlynn Dorsey, Brand Partnership Manager at Srixon. "Their focus on inclusivity, connection, and storytelling aligns perfectly with our mission to make high-performance golf accessible to more players. We're excited to see our products come to life in such an authentic and engaging environment."

As part of the partnership, Srixon will be fully integrated into approximately 46 Mad Scramble Tour events, as well as RGC Classics and Majors. Participants will have the chance to experience Srixon's products firsthand through on-site distribution, with the Q-STAR TOUR DIVIDE golf balls featured at Mad Scrambles while one dozen Z-STAR Series balls will be provided at Classics and Majors.

Random Golf Club has rapidly built a global following by championing a more inclusive and community-driven version of the sport. With 325,000 YouTube subscribers and 193,000 Instagram followers, RGC has become a powerful content engine, producing compelling, high-quality media that resonates with a new generation of golfers.

"At Random Golf Club, we care deeply about how the game is played - not just in terms of performance, but in how it brings people together. That's why this partnership with Srixon makes so much sense," said Erik Anders Lang, Founder of Random Golf Club. "We see the game the same way - rooted in quality but built around real experiences. Whether it's in our films or out at our events across the country, we're focused on creating a version of golf that's welcoming, intentional, and fun. Srixon shares that mindset, and we're proud to partner with them as we continue to build a club for everyone."

This partnership will be supported by a robust content and marketing program that includes short and long-form videos, social collaborations across Srixon and RGC channels, email integrations and more.

Through this collaboration, Srixon and Random Golf Club aim to deepen engagement with golfers of all backgrounds while showcasing the performance benefits of Srixon's industry-leading golf balls in real playing environments.

To learn more about Random Golf Club and upcoming events, visit https://randomgolfclub.com/.

ABOUT Random Golf Club:

Random Golf Club (RGC) is a global community and media platform reimagining how golf is experienced. Founded by Erik Anders Lang, RGC brings people together through immersive events, original storytelling, and shared moments on and off the course. From The Mad Scramble Tour to destination Majors, RGC is bringing a sense of adventure back to the game of golf. Learn more at www.randomgolfclub.com / Instagram: @randomgolfclub.

ABOUT Dunlop Sports Americas:

Based in Huntington Beach, CA, and Greenville, SC, Dunlop Sports Americas (DSA) is the North American subsidiary of Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. We manufacture and sell premium golf and racket sports equipment to players of all skill levels under a portfolio of brands: Dunlop, Srixon, Cleveland Golf, and XXIO. DSA is also a licensed exclusive distributor of ASICS golf footwear. Our unique global sales network and infrastructure in R&D, manufacturing, and material science elevates our brands onto a global stage where we encourage players from around the world to experience our incredible products. For more information, please contact Noelle Zavaleta at noellezavaleta@srixon.com.

SOURCE: Dunlop Sports Americas

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/srixon-joins-random-golf-club-to-bring-premium-performance-to-a-ne-1154814