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PR Newswire
03.04.2026 20:18 Uhr
725 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Hozpitality Group Hosts High-Impact Hospitality Leaders Networking Event in Los Angeles with Strong Industry Turnout

Held at the Offshore Lounge inside the newly remodeled Found Hotel, the event welcomed over 40 senior leaders, including General Managers, HR Directors, and Sales & Marketing Leaders representing leading hospitality brands such as Hyatt Hotels, Hilton, Marriott International etc.

The event saw participation from prominent leaders including Kathleen Rawson, President & CEO of The Hollywood Partnership and Vice President of the Los Angeles Tourism Commission, alongside General Managers from properties such as Courtyard by Marriott Culver City, DoubleTree by Hilton Carson, Hyatt Place LAX, Beverly Hills Marriott, and AC Hotels.

Demonstrating the strong demand for meaningful industry networking, attendees traveled from across the region, including Orange County, El Monte and as far as Templeton.

The event delivered a dynamic and engaging experience, with guests staying until the conclusion of the evening-highlighting both the quality of the audience and the value of the connections made. Attendees enjoyed curated networking, vibrant music, and a high-energy atmosphere complemented by exceptional food and beverage offerings.

A key highlight of the evening was the official introduction of Hozpitality Group's Education Board Advisory Council, reinforcing the company's commitment to bridging the gap between hospitality education and industry leadership.

"We are incredibly encouraged by the response to our first event in Los Angeles," said Raj Bhatt. "Our vision is to build a consistent platform where hospitality professionals can connect, collaborate, and grow. This is just the beginning-we look forward to hosting regular events that add real value to the industry."

The event was further elevated by NEFT Vodka, which provided complimentary cocktails and free-flowing beverages throughout the evening.

The night concluded with an exciting raffle draw, featuring exclusive prizes including hotel stay vouchers, adding an engaging close to an already successful evening.

Hozpitality Group extends its sincere appreciation to all partners, participants, and supporters who contributed to the success of the event.

Following this strong debut, Hozpitality Group plans to host regular networking events across Los Angeles and expand into other key U.S. markets.

About Hozpitality Group

Hozpitality Group is a leading global platform connecting hospitality professionals, employers, and industry stakeholders through its job portal, networking events, and industry initiatives.

For more information, please visit https://www.hozpitality.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2684265/5900436/Hozpitality_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/hozpitality-group-hosts-high-impact-hospitality-leaders-networking-event-in-los-angeles-with-strong-industry-turnout-302733978.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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