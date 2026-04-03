Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians (OSSP): Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Expands to 63 Locations Across 18 States, Strengthening National Orthopedic Care Network

The practice, founded in 2013 by Dr. Armin Oskouei, has opened more than 20 new locations in the past 24 months. With over 100 spine and orthopedic specialists on staff and more than 60,000 patient visits annually, OSSP continues to expand access to comprehensive musculoskeletal care nationwide.

"Our goal from the beginning was to build a national spine and orthopedic brand that never loses sight of the individual patient," said Dr. Armin Oskouei, founder of Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians. "Every new location we open is an opportunity to bring patient-centered care to a community that needs it."

Comprehensive Services Under One Roof

The organization provides a full spectrum of orthopedic services designed to address the complete range of musculoskeletal conditions. These services include interventional spine treatments such as targeted injections, orthopedic spine surgeries utilizing minimally invasive techniques, and extremity orthopedic procedures for sports medicine patients requiring joint and ligament care.

OSSP also operates more than 50 MRI machines across its network, enabling rapid diagnosis and coordinated care from initial imaging through complete recovery. This integrated approach reduces the delays often associated with external referrals and keeps patients within a single care system throughout their treatment journey.

"We bring together orthopedic surgeons, spine specialists, rehabilitation professionals, and advanced diagnostic services within an integrated care model," Dr. Oskouei explained. "This allows us to manage everything from imaging and evaluation to surgery, therapy, and recovery without patients having to navigate between different providers."

Patient-Centered Care Model

A defining element of OSSP's approach is its commitment to lower patient-to-provider ratios. The organization intentionally schedules fewer patients per provider, allowing physicians more time for thorough evaluations and customized treatment plans.

"We see each patient as an individual, not a number," Dr. Oskouei said. "Our lower patient-to-provider ratio allows our doctors to spend more time understanding each patient's goals and lifestyle, which leads to better outcomes."

This philosophy extends to treatment planning. Rather than applying standardized protocols, OSSP physicians design customized treatment plans tailored to each patient's specific condition, activity level, and recovery goals. The organization's primary focus is helping patients return to their quality of life prior to injury.

Sports Medicine and Diverse Patient Care

The practice has built a strong reputation in sports medicine, with affiliations to professional sports teams and a track record of treating both active and retired professional athletes. OSSP serves athletes of all ages and skill levels, applying the same level of expertise whether treating a professional competitor or a recreational player.

"OSSP has had affiliations with professional sports teams and serves athletes of all ages," noted Dr. Oskouei. "We still treat active and retired professional athletes on a regular basis from these affiliations and our reputation in the sports medicine space."

Beyond athletics, the organization serves a diverse patient population including workers' compensation cases, acute injury patients, and general orthopedic needs.

Commitment to Innovation

Staying current with advances in orthopedic medicine is a priority for the organization. OSSP works continuously to remain at the forefront of spine and orthopedic procedures through ongoing research and physician expertise.

"We are constantly exploring new options to provide our patients with the best outcomes possible," Dr. Oskouei stated.

Looking Ahead

Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians has set a goal of reaching 100 or more locations as it continues its national expansion. The organization remains privately owned, allowing leadership to maintain focus on the values and patient-centered approach that have driven its growth.

The company culture emphasizes collaboration, clinical excellence, and compassion. Every team member, from physicians to support staff, works together to create a supportive environment where patients feel heard, respected, and confident in their treatment.

"Innovation, compassion, and teamwork are essential to delivering the highest quality orthopedic and spine care," Dr. Oskouei concluded.

For more information, visit Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians.

About Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians

Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians (OSSP) is a privately owned spine and orthopedic practice founded in 2013 by Dr. Armin Oskouei. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the organization operates 63 locations across 18 states with a team of over 100 spine and orthopedic specialists. OSSP provides a full range of musculoskeletal services, including interventional spine treatments, orthopedic surgery, sports medicine, and diagnostic imaging. The practice is committed to delivering patient-centered care through an integrated model that prioritizes individualized treatment plans and accessible, high-quality orthopedic services. For more information, visit https://orthosportandspine.com.

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