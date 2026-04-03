Your Genetic Wellness Partners with Senior Care Expert Lance A. Slatton to Expand Reach of Actionable Biology

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 3, 2026 / Your Genetic Wellness (YGW), a pioneer in direct-to-consumer genetic assessments, is officially moving the industry from data discovery to Actionable Biology. To support this mission and increase the platform's visibility within the healthcare community, YGW has announced a strategic partnership with Lance A. Slatton, the award-winning Senior Care Influencer. Slatton joins as a Brand Ambassador, lending his extensive expertise and industry credibility to help families bridge the gap between genetic science and proactive care.

"The era of data overload is over," said Josh Bowie, SVP of Strategy & Insights at Your Genetic Wellness. "Your Genetic Wellness isn't just another report to file away; it's a GPS for your biology. We've built a system designed to help you understand what your body is telling you, providing the evidence-backed clarity needed to take confident next steps for wellness starting tomorrow morning."

Unlike traditional ancestry or entertainment-based DNA tests, Your Genetic Wellness uses a simple at-home oral swab and CLIA-certified laboratory analysis to provide preventive insights designed to move people from results to routines. To ensure total consumer confidence, YGW maintains a strict Privacy First policy, ensuring all genetic data is encrypted and never sold to third parties.

Slatton, host of the premier podcast All Home Care Matters, chose to partner with YGW to help spread the word about the platform's potential to transform how families manage long-term health.

"As someone deeply involved in senior care, I see this screening as a game changer," said Slatton. "It gives people the clarity and confidence to plan their wellness journeys more effectively. It's like unlocking the instruction manual to your body's unique needs. Working alongside the YGW team reminded me why collaboration matters: this tool is committed to helping people live longer, stronger, and smarter."

Clinical Credibility and Doctor-Ready Insights

A core differentiator of the YGW platform is its utility in a clinical setting. The reports are structured to support productive, informed conversations with healthcare providers, turning a genetic riddle into a clear, actionable roadmap. This focus on clinical relevance ensures that YGW is a professional tool for long-term health management.

"Our goal is not simply to provide information, but to help make that information relevant in a way that supports both the individual and the clinician," said Dr. Divyen Patel, Research Director and Founder/CEO of Genome Explorations. "When genetic insight is presented thoughtfully, it becomes the foundation for more meaningful, preventive health decisions."

About Your Genetic Wellness

Your Genetic Wellness (YGW) is the leader in Actionable Biology, transforming complex genetic signals into clear, evidence-backed pathways for longevity and vitality. By utilizing non-invasive collection and CLIA-certified laboratory analysis, YGW provides a Smarter Start to the health journey. With a steadfast commitment to data privacy and clinical utility, YGW empowers individuals to move from results to routines alongside their healthcare providers. Learn more at yourgeneticwellness.com.

Social Media:

Instagram https://www.instagram.com/yourgeneticwellnessco/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/yourgeneticwellness/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/your-genetic-wellness/about/

About Lance A. Slatton and All Home Care Matters

Lance A. Slatton, CSCM, is the Senior Care Influencer and host of the award-winning podcast All Home Care Matters, which serves over 116,000 subscribers. A seasoned healthcare professional with over 20 years of experience, Slatton serves as a Brand Ambassador for YGW and is the President of AlzAuthors. He advocates for innovative tools that empower families and caregivers to make informed health decisions. Learn more at https://allhomecarematters.com/

Media Contact

Organization: Your Genetic Wellness

Contact Person Name: Josh Bowie

Website: https://yourgeneticwellness.com

Email: Josh.bowie@yourgeneticwellness.com

City: HOUSTON

State: TX

Country: United States

SOURCE: Your Genetic Wellness

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/your-genetic-wellness-partners-with-senior-care-expert-lance-a.-s-1154910