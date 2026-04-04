West Bend, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - Martinson Manufacturing now offers two-business-day turnaround for its fully custom window vent kits. The company's rapid turnaround model addresses a critical gap in the home cooling market, where customers facing heat waves cannot afford to wait weeks for relief.

According to NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information, the United States experienced 28 separate billion-dollar weather and climate disasters in 2023, with extreme heat events increasing in both frequency and duration. For coastal homeowners in traditionally temperate regions, these unexpected heat waves create urgent cooling needs that standard manufacturing timelines cannot accommodate.

"When you're sweating through 90-degree nights in a home that was never built for this kind of heat, waiting three weeks for a solution isn't acceptable," said Joe Martinson, Founder of Martinson Manufacturing. "We designed our entire business model around speed because we understand that our customers are in distress. They need relief now, not eventually."

Traditional custom manufacturing requires extended lead times for design consultations, measurements, approvals, and production scheduling. Martinson Manufacturing has eliminated these delays through streamlined processes that maintain precision while dramatically reducing turnaround time.

The Two-Day Advantage:

Orders ship within two business days of purchase

Typical delivery within 5-7 days

No house visits or scheduling delays required

Same-day custom hose adapter manufacturing for unique AC units

Next-business-day remake and shipping under Perfect Fit Guarantee

The speed advantage becomes particularly critical in coastal markets where extreme heat may only last 2-4 weeks per year.

"Our customers often tell us they've been searching for a solution for years," Martinson explained. "When they finally find us, they're amazed that we can have a custom-fitted window insert in their hands within a week. Speed isn't just a convenience for us, it's a core part of the relief we provide."

Martinson Manufacturing's rapid turnaround process has delivered over 10,000 custom-fit solutions, earning consistent praise for "perfect" fit quality. Every order is reviewed before fabrication to ensure exact measurements and a clean, reliable result.

Industry analysts note that the combination of speed and customization represents a significant departure from traditional manufacturing trade-offs.

Martinson Manufacturing serves primarily coastal homeowners with casement windows, a window type that represents 95% of the company's sales and has been historically underserved by standard portable AC solutions.

For more information about Martinson Manufacturing's two-day turnaround service, visit https://martinsonmanufacturing.com.

About Martinson Manufacturing

Martinson Manufacturing is a Wisconsin-based manufacturer specializing in custom plexiglass window vent kits for portable air conditioners. Founded by Joe Martinson, the company serves homeowners in coastal regions who need professional-grade cooling solutions for casement and specialty windows. With over 10,000 window inserts sold, a two-business-day manufacturing lead time, and a Perfect Fit Guarantee, Martinson Manufacturing has established itself as the leading provider of rapid-turnaround custom portable AC window solutions in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291196

Source: Jeremy McGilvrey