Payward today announced the appointment of Robert Moore as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

Most executive searches answer the question in front of them: Who is available in the market with the right credentials? Payward asked a different question: Who already possesses the institutional knowledge of this company's financial history, and what would be the opportunity cost to replicate that with an external hire? The answer made the search unnecessary.

Robert Moore joined Payward more than four years ago. He moved through senior finance roles, then took on Corporate Development the function most responsible for the decisions that are hardest to reverse. He led the acquisition of NinjaTrader and its integration into the Payward platform. He operated in regulated environments where the penalty for imprecision is not a performance review but an enforcement action. He built the financial architecture that the next phase of this business will run on. He did not do these things in preparation for a CFO role. He did them because they needed doing.

Before joining Payward, Moore spent fifteen years in senior finance and operating roles at Betterment, Workframe, and Credit Suisse. That built his technical range. But technical range is the entry condition, not the differentiator. The differentiator is what accumulates when you apply that range inside a specific organization long enough to understand its tolerances, its failure modes, and its actual sources of durable advantage.

The Payward platform formalized in February 2026, spanning Kraken, NinjaTrader, Breakout, xStocks, and CF Benchmarks is a long-duration asset. It requires financial leadership that understands not just the current period income statement, but the present value of decisions being made today, with consequences that will not be legible for three to five years. That kind of judgment cannot be onboarded. It lives in the people who were present when those decisions were made.

"We promote the people who stayed," said Arjun Sethi, co-CEO Kraken and Payward. "We invest in those who already understand the machine and let institutional knowledge compound. The returns are non-linear and they are not available on the open market."

Robert Moore is Payward's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

About Payward

Payward, Inc. is a unified financial infrastructure platform that powers a family of products advancing an open, global financial system. Built on a single shared architecture, Payward enables customers to hold, trade, earn, pay, and invest across asset classes without friction or fragmentation.

At its core, Payward provides the infrastructure layer behind Kraken and a growing set of purpose-built products, including NinjaTrader, Breakout, xStocks, and CF Benchmarks.

Payward separates infrastructure from product expression. Each product surface is designed for a specific customer segment, regulatory regime, and use case, while operating on the same global foundation:

One global liquidity pool

One unified risk and margin engine

One collateral and settlement system

One compliance and licensing framework

This shared architecture allows Payward to scale efficiently, launch new products at low marginal cost, and serve diverse global markets while maintaining consistent risk management, regulatory integrity, and operational resilience.

For more information about Payward, please visit www.payward.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260403518955/en/

Contacts:

Lauren Post

press@kraken.com