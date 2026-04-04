Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 06.04.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Entwicklung im KI-Sektor könnte unterschätzt werden - und sie betrifft die Energieversorgung
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40YDU | ISIN: KYG1R24P1085 | Ticker-Symbol: G0E
Frankfurt
02.04.26 | 15:25
7,050 Euro
+0,71 % +0,050
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BLOKS GROUP LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0807,26002.04.
PR Newswire
04.04.2026 02:06 Uhr
436 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(2)

Blokees made its debut at 2026 Thailand Toy Expo, exhibiting multiple products

SHANGHAI, April 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From April 2 to 31, the Assembly Character Toys brand Blokees made its debut at the 2026 Thailand Toy Expo. Blokees unveiled its two major categories - Blokees Model Kits and Blokees Wheels, highlighting a diverse product matrix of more than 300 products across 17 globally recognized IPs, including Ultraman, Transformers, DC, Evangelion, Naruto, Minions, Jurassic World, Hatsune Miku, and Hero Infinity. Four new model kits also made their global debut, emerging as key highlights of the event.

In the Blokees Model Kits category, Blokees exhibited its Champion, Legend, and Fantastic Series, featuring popular IPs such as Transformers, DC, Mega Man, Saint Seiya, Evangelion, and Naruto. More than 50 products were presented to consumers. Among them, four newly launched items-including Blokees Saint Seiya-Champion Class-12-Phoenix Ikki, Blokees Saint Seiya-Champion Class-14-Andromeda Shun, Blokees DC-Champion Class 05-Batman (HUSH), and Blokees DC-Champion Class 06-Catwoman (Hush)-drew strong interest from fans.

Blokees also highlighted its HERO5 and HERO10 series, featuring well-known IPs including Transformers, Saint Seiya, and Naruto, catering to consumers of hero-themed collectible models.

The DaaLaMode series introduced a range of products inspired by popular IPs such as Hatsune Miku, appealing to female consumers. Meanwhile, the TERRAVENTURE series presented nature and creature-themed model kits based on Jurassic World, further expanding Blokees' offerings across different consumer segments.

In the Blokees Wheels category, which integrates construction, play, and customization, products are organized into the C, E, and S series. The lineup includes IP-based offerings from Transformers, Ultraman, and Batman, with upcoming collaborations featuring Fast & Furious and Ford.

In addition, Blokees highlighted its global consumer ecosystem, BFC (Blokees Family Creator). Selected works from 2025 The 3rd BFC Creation Contest Stellar Season were exhibited in Thailand for the first time, reflecting strong user creativity and engagement. 2026 The 4th BFC Creation Contest Season of Awakening has officially launched, further encouraging global participation.

Under its "Universally appealing, Stepwise pricing, Globally promoting" strategy, Blokees continues to expand across Southeast Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America. Thailand is rapidly becoming a strategic hub in its regional expansion, as the company strengthens both product innovation and community-driven growth worldwide.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949701/image_5032250_44313405.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/blokees-made-its-debut-at-2026-thailand-toy-expo-exhibiting-multiple-products-302733786.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

Denn von einem dauerhaft höheren Energiepreisniveau profitieren nicht nur Öl- und Gasunternehmen. Auch Versorger, erneuerbare Energien sowie ausgewählte Rohstoff- und Agrarwerte rücken in den Fokus. In diesem Umfeld könnten gezielt ausgewählte Unternehmen überdurchschnittlich profitieren – unabhängig davon, ob die Krise anhält oder nicht.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und Ihr Depot auf den Energiepreisschock vorbereiten!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.