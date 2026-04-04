Beijing, China--(Newsfile Corp. - April 3, 2026) - Under the theme "Smart, Reliable Power for AI," SIFANG DIGITAL ENERGY today unveiled its SST 1.0 product, a solid-state transformer designed to meet the growing power demands of artificial intelligence data centers (AIDCs). The launch event brought together industry experts, corporate representatives, and media to Beijing.

The event opened with remarks from Mr. Liu Zhichao, President of SIFANG, who welcomed attendees and highlighted the rapid growth of AI and AIDCs. "Computing power has become the core productive force of the digital economy, bringing new challenges to power supply architectures," he said. Mr. Liu noted that SIFANG's deep experience in DC distribution and microgrids has laid a strong technical foundation for AIDC power solutions, and that the SST 1.0 marks a major step forward in addressing these challenges.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/291136_cad0f90164e34b9d_001full.jpg

Mr. Mei Hongming, CTO of SIFANG DIGITAL ENERGY, reviewed the company's nearly 20-year history in power electronics, including innovations in power quality, unit control, special power supplies, energy storage and grid-forming, and flexible AC/DC transmission. He explained that SIFANG's accumulated expertise in DC distribution has positioned the company to deliver critical equipment for AIDC power scenarios, including solid-state transformers, supercapacitor energy storage, medium-voltage cascaded energy storage, and multi-port SSTs.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/291136_cad0f90164e34b9d_002full.jpg

The highlight of the event was the official launch of the SST 1.0. Mr. Wang Jikang, CMO of SIFANG DIGITAL ENERGY, described the product as a next-generation power solution for data centers. "It enables medium-voltage AC to directly power an 800V DC energy platform, making DC load power supply simpler, more efficient, more controllable, and grid-friendly," he said. Mr. Wang confirmed that the SST 1.0 has already entered mass production and will continue to evolve in response to market needs. The on-site debut of the unit drew significant attention from attendees.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/291136_cad0f90164e34b9d_003full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/291136_cad0f90164e34b9d_004full.jpg





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/291136_cad0f90164e34b9d_005full.jpg

SIFANG DIGITAL ENERGY also marked its official corporate launch with an inauguration ceremony. Ms. Gao Xiuhuan, Chairwoman of SIFANG; Mr. Liu Zhichao, President; Mr. Liu Shu, Vice President and General Manager of SIFANG DIGITAL ENERGY; and Mr. Qian Jinwen, Vice President and Board Secretary, jointly unveiled the new company's nameplate. The ceremony signaled SIFANG DIGITAL ENERGY's strategic entry into the AIDC business, accelerating its push into next-generation DC data center power distribution equipment centered on solid-state transformers.





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7987/291136_cad0f90164e34b9d_006full.jpg

About SIFANG DIGITAL ENERGY

SIFANG DIGITAL ENERGY is a new entity focused on advanced power electronics and DC distribution solutions for AI data centers and digital economy infrastructure.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291136

Source: Hmedium