West Bend, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - April 4, 2026) - Martinson Manufacturing today announced the launch of its Perfect Fit Guarantee, a customer-first policy that promises free remakes for any custom window insert that doesn't fit perfectly, even if the measurement error was the customer's fault. The announcement addresses a critical barrier in the custom home cooling market, where purchase hesitation due to measurement anxiety has prevented thousands of homeowners from finding effective portable AC solutions.

According to the Baymard Institute, 48% of online shoppers abandon purchases due to concerns about product fit and compatibility. For custom-manufactured products, this hesitation is even more pronounced, with customers fearing they'll be stuck with an expensive mistake.

"We kept hearing the same concern from potential customers: 'What if I measure wrong and waste my money?'" said Joe Martinson, Founder of Martinson Manufacturing. "The Perfect Fit Guarantee removes that fear completely. If your window insert doesn't fit perfectly, we'll remake it for free and ship it out the next business day. No questions asked, no hassle, even if the measuring mistake was yours."

The Perfect Fit Guarantee comes at a time when the portable air conditioning market is experiencing significant growth. The global portable AC market is projected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, driven largely by climate change and the increasing frequency of heat waves in traditionally temperate coastal regions.

How the Perfect Fit Guarantee Works:

Customers receive step-by-step measuring video guidance designed for non-technical users

Every order is reviewed by the operations team before fabrication begins

If the insert doesn't fit perfectly, customers simply email with adjustment specifications

A new insert is manufactured and shipped within one business day at no charge

The guarantee covers all measurement errors, regardless of who made them

Martinson Manufacturing has produced over 10,000 custom window inserts since its founding, with "perfect" being the most commonly used word in customer reviews. The company specializes in casement window solutions, a window type that represents 95% of its sales and has been historically underserved by standard portable AC installation kits.

"We're not in the business of leaving customers stuck with something that doesn't work," Martinson added. "If something isn't right, we fix it. That's how we've always operated, and the Perfect Fit Guarantee simply makes that promise official."

The announcement reinforces Martinson Manufacturing's position as the premium alternative to DIY solutions in the portable AC accessory market. With a two-business-day manufacturing lead time and delivery within 5-7 days, the company has built its reputation on speed, precision, and customer care.

For more information about the Perfect Fit Guarantee or to order a custom window insert, visit https://martinsonmanufacturing.com.

About Martinson Manufacturing

Martinson Manufacturing is a Wisconsin-based manufacturer specializing in custom plexiglass window vent kits for portable air conditioners. Founded by Joe Martinson, the company serves homeowners in coastal regions who need professional-grade cooling solutions for casement and specialty windows. With over 10,000 installations and a commitment to white-glove customer service, Martinson Manufacturing has established itself as the leading provider of custom portable AC window solutions in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291220

Source: Jeremy McGilvrey