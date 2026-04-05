West Bend, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - April 5, 2026) - Martinson Manufacturing announced today that it has surpassed 10,000 custom window inserts sold, a milestone that establishes the company as the leading provider of portable air conditioner window solutions for casement and specialty windows in the United States. The achievement, reached in Q1 2026, represents seven years of growth since the company's founding in 2019.

The milestone comes as the portable air conditioning market continues its rapid expansion. According to Grand View Research, the global portable air conditioner market size was valued at $2.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.8% from 2024 to 2030, driven primarily by climate change and increasing temperatures in traditionally temperate regions.

"When we started in 2019, we weren't sure if there was even a market for custom casement window solutions," said Joe Martinson, Founder of Martinson Manufacturing. "Reaching 10,000 units sold proves that thousands of homeowners have been desperately searching for a professional alternative to cardboard and duct tape. This milestone validates that the market was underserved, not nonexistent."

Martinson Manufacturing specializes in custom plexiglass window vent kits designed specifically for casement windows, which represent 95% of the company's sales. Unlike sliding windows, which have multiple standard solutions available, casement windows have historically been ignored by major portable AC manufacturers, leaving homeowners to create makeshift DIY solutions.

Key Milestone Metrics:

10,000+ custom window inserts manufactured and shipped since 2019

95% of sales for casement windows, an underserved market segment

"Perfect" identified as the most common word in customer reviews

Two-business-day manufacturing lead time maintained across all orders

Less than 2% remake rate despite custom nature of every product

The company's growth trajectory reflects broader trends in home cooling needs. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, residential air conditioning usage has increased by 23% over the past decade, with the most significant growth occurring in coastal regions that previously relied on natural ventilation.

"Each of these 10,000 window inserts represents a homeowner who was sweating, frustrated, and couldn't find a solution that worked for their specific window type," Martinson explained. "We're not just manufacturing window inserts - we're providing relief to people who've been searching for years."

Industry analysts note that Martinson Manufacturing's success in a previously undefined market category demonstrates the value of specialization. Research from Harvard Business Review indicates that companies focusing on underserved niche markets achieve 3-5 times higher customer retention rates than generalist competitors.

The 10,000-unit milestone also reflects the company's operational excellence. With a two-business-day turnaround time and a Perfect Fit Guarantee that promises free remakes for any fit issues, Martinson Manufacturing has built its reputation on speed, precision, and customer care.

Martinson Manufacturing serves primarily coastal homeowners who prioritize premium solutions over DIY alternatives. The company's customers typically discover the brand through organic search and YouTube, often after years of unsuccessful attempts to find compatible solutions.

"This milestone isn't the end - it's validation that we're solving a real problem," Martinson added. "As summers get hotter and more coastal homeowners need cooling solutions, we're positioned to serve a market that mainstream manufacturers continue to ignore."

For more information about Martinson Manufacturing and its custom window solutions, visit https://martinsonmanufacturing.com.

About Martinson Manufacturing

Founded in 2019, Martinson Manufacturing is a Wisconsin-based manufacturer specializing in custom plexiglass window vent kits for portable air conditioners. The company serves homeowners in coastal regions who need professional-grade cooling solutions for casement and specialty windows. With over 10,000 units sold, a two-business-day manufacturing lead time, and a Perfect Fit Guarantee, Martinson Manufacturing has established itself as the market leader in custom portable AC window solutions in the United States.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291221

Source: Jeremy McGilvrey