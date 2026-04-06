Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.

Company Record Date Meeting Date Type ACCELEWARE LTD. April 24, 2026 May 29, 2026 AG AMV II Capital Corporation % March 31, 2026 May 5, 2026 AS Adamera Minerals Corp. April 30, 2026 June 4, 2026 AG Almonty Industries Inc. April 24, 2026 June 9, 2026 AG Alpha Cognition Inc. April 24, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG Alvopetro Energy Ltd. April 20, 2026 June 9, 2026 AGS Amex Exploration Inc. * April 27, 2026 June 16, 2026 AGS Asbestos Corporation Limited April 22, 2026 May 27, 2026 AG Aurania Resources Ltd. April 24, 2026 June 11, 2026 AS Austral Gold Limited April 1, 2026 May 27, 2026 AG Avant Brands Inc. March 25, 2026 May 4, 2026 AGS Avicanna Inc * April 2, 2026 May 7, 2026 AGS Aya Gold & Silver Inc. April 23, 2026 June 12, 2026 A BMTC Group Inc April 24, 2026 June 8, 2026 A BQE Water Inc. April 20, 2026 May 29, 2026 AGS Belo Sun Mining Corp. April 13, 2026 May 26, 2026 AS Bravo Mining Corp. April 17, 2026 June 4, 2026 AGS Brookfield Infrastructure Corp April 27, 2026 June 24, 2026 AG Brookfield Renewable Corp April 27, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG Canso Credit Income Fund April 21, 2026 June 4, 2026 S Chartwell Retirement Residence April 24, 2026 June 18, 2026 AS Cleantek Industries Inc April 24, 2026 June 11, 2026 A Condor Energies Inc. April 30, 2026 June 19, 2026 AG Cons Firstfund Capital Corp April 23, 2026 June 9, 2026 AG Cronos Group Inc. April 23, 2026 June 18, 2026 A CryptoStar Corp. April 22, 2026 June 11, 2026 AG D2L Inc. April 22, 2026 June 11, 2026 AG Denarius Metals Corp. April 24, 2026 June 3, 2026 AGS Desert Mountain Energy Corp April 22, 2026 May 27, 2026 AG Docebo Inc. April 20, 2026 June 9, 2026 AG Dundee Corporation April 20, 2026 June 3, 2026 AS ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC. April 24, 2026 May 29, 2026 AG Eastern Platinum Limited April 24, 2026 June 17, 2026 AG Electric Royalties Ltd. April 24, 2026 June 5, 2026 AS Element79 Gold Corp. April 20, 2026 May 21, 2026 S Erdene Resource Development Corp. April 23, 2026 May 28, 2026 AGS Femto Technologies Inc. May 4, 2026 June 23, 2026 AG First Mining Gold Corp. April 21, 2026 June 9, 2026 AG Fuerte Metals Corporation April 24, 2026 June 3, 2026 AGS GFL Environmental Inc. April 13, 2026 May 13, 2026 AS Galiano Gold Inc. April 22, 2026 June 11, 2026 AGS Golconda Gold Ltd. April 24, 2026 June 1, 2026 AS Goodfellow Inc. * March 31, 2026 May 12, 2026 AS Graphite One Inc May 8, 2026 June 26, 2026 AGS Great Plains Metals Corp. April 23, 2026 May 28, 2026 AG Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp. April 23, 2026 June 3, 2026 AGS Hemlo Mining Corp. April 24, 2026 June 12, 2026 AS INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES April 6, 2026 May 21, 2026 AGS Liberty Gold Corp. April 29, 2026 June 17, 2026 AGS MAZARIN INC April 22, 2026 May 27, 2026 AG Martinrea International Inc. April 24, 2026 June 9, 2026 AG Medaro Mining Corp. April 24, 2026 June 9, 2026 AS Minco Capital Corp. May 13, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Minco Silver Corporation May 13, 2026 June 18, 2026 AG Mkango Resources Ltd. April 23, 2026 June 5, 2026 AGS NTG Clarity Networks Inc. April 23, 2026 June 8, 2026 A NatBridge Resources Ltd. April 24, 2026 June 9, 2026 A NeuPath Health Inc. April 21, 2026 June 10, 2026 AGS NexMetals Mining Corp. April 22, 2026 May 27, 2026 AG Nexcel Metals Corp. April 23, 2026 May 28, 2026 AS NexgenRx Inc. April 21, 2026 May 21, 2026 AS Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc. April 24, 2026 June 15, 2026 AS Northfield Capital Corporation April 24, 2026 June 4, 2026 AS OceanaGold Corporation April 23, 2026 June 9, 2026 AGS Optegra Ventures Inc. April 24, 2026 May 29, 2026 AG PSYENCE GROUP INC. April 17, 2026 May 19, 2026 AS Pelangio Exploration Inc. May 1, 2026 June 16, 2026 S Plato Gold Corp. April 24, 2026 June 11, 2026 AGS Quarterhill Inc. * April 16, 2026 May 26, 2026 AS Ravelin Properties REIT April 13, 2026 May 25, 2026 S Riverside Resources Inc. April 20, 2026 June 4, 2026 A Roxmore Resources Corp. April 23, 2026 June 11, 2026 A Silicon Metals Corp. % March 20, 2026 April 24, 2026 A Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd. April 22, 2026 May 29, 2026 AG Slate Grocery REIT * March 24, 2026 May 13, 2026 AS Sol Global Investments Corp. % February 13, 2026 March 31, 2026 AS Sonor Investments Limited April 24, 2026 June 10, 2026 AG Sparq Systems Inc. April 24, 2026 June 1, 2026 AS Spur Petroleum Ltd. April 23, 2026 June 4, 2026 A Sqid Technologies Limited April 22, 2026 May 27, 2026 AG Sun Summit Minerals Corp. April 21, 2026 May 29, 2026 AGS Sylogist Ltd. * March 27, 2026 May 12, 2026 AS Talent Infinity Resource Development April 22, 2026 May 29, 2026 AS Tenaz Energy Corp. April 22, 2026 May 27, 2026 A Tesoro Minerals Corp. April 21, 2026 June 3, 2026 AGS The Descartes Systems Group April 27, 2026 June 11, 2026 AG Torex Gold Resources Inc. April 24, 2026 June 17, 2026 AGS Trulieve Cannabis Corp. April 13, 2026 June 9, 2026 A U92 Energy Corp. April 24, 2026 May 29, 2026 AS Velocity Minerals Ltd April 27, 2026 June 16, 2026 AG Verses AI Inc. April 24, 2026 June 10, 2026 A Village Farms International April 28, 2026 June 2, 2026 AG Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. April 24, 2026 June 10, 2026 A West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd. April 24, 2026 June 10, 2026 A Western Pacific Trust Company April 29, 2026 June 3, 2026 AG Westmount Minerals Corp. * May 4, 2026 June 18, 2026 A Westport Fuel Systems Inc. % March 27, 2026 May 15, 2026 AGS XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC. April 7, 2026 June 2, 2026 A Zephyr Minerals Ltd April 13, 2026 May 20, 2026 AGS Zomedica Corp. April 21, 2026 June 10, 2026 A Zoomd Technologies Ltd. April 24, 2026 June 4, 2026 AG

Legend:

* = Change in Previously Reported Information

% = Cancelled Meeting

@ = Adjourned Meeting

Type of Meeting

A = Annual Meeting

S = Special Meeting

G = General Meeting

B = Bondholder Meeting

C = Court Meeting

For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291007

Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)