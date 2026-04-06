Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - The following is a list of Upcoming Meeting Dates announced this week for Reporting Issuers in Canada. The data is supplied by Issuing Companies through the service of CDS Clearing and Depository Services Inc.
|Company
|Record Date
|Meeting Date
|Type
|ACCELEWARE LTD.
|April 24, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AG
|AMV II Capital Corporation %
|March 31, 2026
|May 5, 2026
|AS
|Adamera Minerals Corp.
|April 30, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AG
|Almonty Industries Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AG
|Alpha Cognition Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|Alvopetro Energy Ltd.
|April 20, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AGS
|Amex Exploration Inc. *
|April 27, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AGS
|Asbestos Corporation Limited
|April 22, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AG
|Aurania Resources Ltd.
|April 24, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AS
|Austral Gold Limited
|April 1, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AG
|Avant Brands Inc.
|March 25, 2026
|May 4, 2026
|AGS
|Avicanna Inc *
|April 2, 2026
|May 7, 2026
|AGS
|Aya Gold & Silver Inc.
|April 23, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|A
|BMTC Group Inc
|April 24, 2026
|June 8, 2026
|A
|BQE Water Inc.
|April 20, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AGS
|Belo Sun Mining Corp.
|April 13, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|AS
|Bravo Mining Corp.
|April 17, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AGS
|Brookfield Infrastructure Corp
|April 27, 2026
|June 24, 2026
|AG
|Brookfield Renewable Corp
|April 27, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|Canso Credit Income Fund
|April 21, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|S
|Chartwell Retirement Residence
|April 24, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AS
|Cleantek Industries Inc
|April 24, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|A
|Condor Energies Inc.
|April 30, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|AG
|Cons Firstfund Capital Corp
|April 23, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AG
|Cronos Group Inc.
|April 23, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|A
|CryptoStar Corp.
|April 22, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AG
|D2L Inc.
|April 22, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AG
|Denarius Metals Corp.
|April 24, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AGS
|Desert Mountain Energy Corp
|April 22, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AG
|Docebo Inc.
|April 20, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AG
|Dundee Corporation
|April 20, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AS
|ENABLENCE TECHNOLOGIES INC.
|April 24, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AG
|Eastern Platinum Limited
|April 24, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AG
|Electric Royalties Ltd.
|April 24, 2026
|June 5, 2026
|AS
|Element79 Gold Corp.
|April 20, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|S
|Erdene Resource Development Corp.
|April 23, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|AGS
|Femto Technologies Inc.
|May 4, 2026
|June 23, 2026
|AG
|First Mining Gold Corp.
|April 21, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AG
|Fuerte Metals Corporation
|April 24, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AGS
|GFL Environmental Inc.
|April 13, 2026
|May 13, 2026
|AS
|Galiano Gold Inc.
|April 22, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AGS
|Golconda Gold Ltd.
|April 24, 2026
|June 1, 2026
|AS
|Goodfellow Inc. *
|March 31, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|AS
|Graphite One Inc
|May 8, 2026
|June 26, 2026
|AGS
|Great Plains Metals Corp.
|April 23, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|AG
|Gulf & Pacific Equities Corp.
|April 23, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AGS
|Hemlo Mining Corp.
|April 24, 2026
|June 12, 2026
|AS
|INTERNATIONAL FRONTIER RESOURCES
|April 6, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AGS
|Liberty Gold Corp.
|April 29, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AGS
|MAZARIN INC
|April 22, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AG
|Martinrea International Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AG
|Medaro Mining Corp.
|April 24, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AS
|Minco Capital Corp.
|May 13, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Minco Silver Corporation
|May 13, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|AG
|Mkango Resources Ltd.
|April 23, 2026
|June 5, 2026
|AGS
|NTG Clarity Networks Inc.
|April 23, 2026
|June 8, 2026
|A
|NatBridge Resources Ltd.
|April 24, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|A
|NeuPath Health Inc.
|April 21, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AGS
|NexMetals Mining Corp.
|April 22, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AG
|Nexcel Metals Corp.
|April 23, 2026
|May 28, 2026
|AS
|NexgenRx Inc.
|April 21, 2026
|May 21, 2026
|AS
|Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|June 15, 2026
|AS
|Northfield Capital Corporation
|April 24, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AS
|OceanaGold Corporation
|April 23, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|AGS
|Optegra Ventures Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AG
|PSYENCE GROUP INC.
|April 17, 2026
|May 19, 2026
|AS
|Pelangio Exploration Inc.
|May 1, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|S
|Plato Gold Corp.
|April 24, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AGS
|Quarterhill Inc. *
|April 16, 2026
|May 26, 2026
|AS
|Ravelin Properties REIT
|April 13, 2026
|May 25, 2026
|S
|Riverside Resources Inc.
|April 20, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|A
|Roxmore Resources Corp.
|April 23, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|A
|Silicon Metals Corp. %
|March 20, 2026
|April 24, 2026
|A
|Silver Wolf Exploration Ltd.
|April 22, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AG
|Slate Grocery REIT *
|March 24, 2026
|May 13, 2026
|AS
|Sol Global Investments Corp. %
|February 13, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|AS
|Sonor Investments Limited
|April 24, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|AG
|Sparq Systems Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|June 1, 2026
|AS
|Spur Petroleum Ltd.
|April 23, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|A
|Sqid Technologies Limited
|April 22, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|AG
|Sun Summit Minerals Corp.
|April 21, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AGS
|Sylogist Ltd. *
|March 27, 2026
|May 12, 2026
|AS
|Talent Infinity Resource Development
|April 22, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AS
|Tenaz Energy Corp.
|April 22, 2026
|May 27, 2026
|A
|Tesoro Minerals Corp.
|April 21, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AGS
|The Descartes Systems Group
|April 27, 2026
|June 11, 2026
|AG
|Torex Gold Resources Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|June 17, 2026
|AGS
|Trulieve Cannabis Corp.
|April 13, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|A
|U92 Energy Corp.
|April 24, 2026
|May 29, 2026
|AS
|Velocity Minerals Ltd
|April 27, 2026
|June 16, 2026
|AG
|Verses AI Inc.
|April 24, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|A
|Village Farms International
|April 28, 2026
|June 2, 2026
|AG
|Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.
|April 24, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|A
|West Red Lake Gold Mines Ltd.
|April 24, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|A
|Western Pacific Trust Company
|April 29, 2026
|June 3, 2026
|AG
|Westmount Minerals Corp. *
|May 4, 2026
|June 18, 2026
|A
|Westport Fuel Systems Inc. %
|March 27, 2026
|May 15, 2026
|AGS
|XENON PHARMACEUTICALS INC.
|April 7, 2026
|June 2, 2026
|A
|Zephyr Minerals Ltd
|April 13, 2026
|May 20, 2026
|AGS
|Zomedica Corp.
|April 21, 2026
|June 10, 2026
|A
|Zoomd Technologies Ltd.
|April 24, 2026
|June 4, 2026
|AG
Legend:
* = Change in Previously Reported Information
% = Cancelled Meeting
@ = Adjourned Meeting
Type of Meeting
A = Annual Meeting
S = Special Meeting
G = General Meeting
B = Bondholder Meeting
C = Court Meeting
For more information, please visit https://www.cds.ca/
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/291007
Source: The Canadian Depository for Securities Limited (CDS Ltd.)
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