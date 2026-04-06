TP Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 India Company of the Year Recognition for Excellence in Customer Experience Management Services

This recognition highlights TP's leadership in digital transformation, responsible AI adoption, and outcome-driven outsourced services.

SAN ANTONIO, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that global digital services leader TP (formerly Teleperformance) has received its 2026 India Company of the Year Recognition in the customer experience management (CXM) services industry. This recognition underscores the ability of the company's India operations to translate industry transformation into measurable business outcomes through digital innovation, ethical AI deployment, and a deeply human-centric operating model.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates organizations through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. TP in India demonstrated excellence across both dimensions by aligning its long-term customer experience management strategy with disciplined, scalable execution. As Krishna Baidya, Senior Director of Frost & Sullivan's ICT Practice, observed, TP in India represents the next phase of the CXM industry, where service providers move beyond transactional delivery to orchestrated, insight-led customer journeys that balance automation with empathy, governance with agility, and scale with trust, positioning the company as a model for experience-led transformation in a rapidly evolving market.

The industry has evolved into a strategic growth engine for enterprises, driven by AI, hyper-personalization, data responsibility, and rising expectations for seamless omnichannel engagement. Within this context, TP has distinguished itself by operationalizing these megatrends rather than treating them as conceptual ambitions. Its approach reflects a shift from outsourcing to orchestration and from efficiency metrics to experience-led business outcomes.

Since beginning operations in India in 2001, TP built its largest and most diverse global delivery hub in the country. With more than 90,000 employees across 44 delivery centers, TP in India supports over 200 clients spanning BFSI, retail and eCommerce, healthcare, travel and hospitality, and technology. Designated as a Center of Excellence for BPS services including back-office operations, and AI solutions, the Indian organization plays a central role in shaping the Group's global transformation strategy.

Innovation is embedded at the core of TP operating model. The proprietary TP.ai FAB is TP's foundational AI backbone, an orchestration platform, built to integrate agentic AI, expert talent, and intelligent tools into vertical-specific solutions that deliver real business results. TP.ai FAB accelerates AI adoption and enables smarter, more adaptive operations at scale via synergy of advanced AI, skilled people, operational excellence, and deep industry insight. These capabilities have delivered tangible results, including significant reductions in average handle time and consistent improvements in service quality and customer satisfaction.

Equally important is TP's emphasis on responsible AI and data governance across its India operations. The company's compliance with global and local standards, including ISO certifications and India's Digital Personal Data Protection Act, has made customer trust one of its competitive differentiators. Additionally, its investments in accessibility solutions, such as real-time voice-intelligence technologies, enhance fairness and inclusion while improving comprehension and confidence in voice-based interactions.

"This recognition reflects our continued focus on delivering strong client outcomes and driving transformation at scale. At TP, we are continuously innovating to help our clients build more meaningful and effective connections with their customers. Our deep domain expertise and disciplined client-centric approach enable us to set higher benchmarks for operational excellence and transformation across the industry. As a trusted partner to global enterprises, we remain focused on delivering measurable business impact and executing with consistency and precision," said Maneesh Daga, Country Head - TP in India.

The customer-first approach at TP in India is reinforced through outcome-linked commercial models that tie value directly to measurable performance indicators, such as efficiency gains, quality improvements, and satisfaction uplift. This focus on transparency and shared accountability has resulted in near-total client renewals and sustained growth, supported by a diversified industry portfolio and geographically optimized delivery footprint.

Frost & Sullivan commends TP in India for setting a high benchmark in CXM strategy execution, innovation discipline, and market responsiveness. The company's ability to harmonize AI-led transformation and ethical governance with the empathy, creativity, and judgment of EI is shaping the future of customer experience management in India and beyond.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year recognition to an organization that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer impact, competitive positioning, and long-term growth.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Contact:

Tarini Singh

E: Tarini.Singh@frost.com

About TP Group

TP is a global leader in digital business services which consistently seeks to blend the best of advanced technology with human empathy to deliver enhanced customer care that is simpler, faster, and safer for the world's biggest brands and their customers. The Group's comprehensive, AI-powered service portfolio ranges from front office customer care to back-office functions, including operations consulting and high-value digital transformation services. It also offers a range of Specialized Services such as collections, interpreting and localization, visa and consular services, and recruitment process outsourcing services. The teams of multilingual, inspired, and passionate experts and advisors, spread in close to 100 countries, as well as the Group's local presence allows it to be a force of good in supporting communities, clients, and the environment.

For more information: www.tp.com.

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