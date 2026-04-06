Spanish researchers found that semi-transparent silicon PV greenhouses boosted tomato fruit weight by 25% while generating 726.8?kWh over two seasons, outperforming cadmium telluride PV and shaded controls. The PV-Si system balanced sunlight, temperature, and energy, showing strong agrivoltaic potential.Researchers led by Spain's Murcian Institute for Agricultural and Environmental Research and Development (IMIDA) have evaluated the impact of different agrivoltaic system designs on tomato crops to determine the level of shading that benefits the plants most. "The use of four independent, identical ...

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