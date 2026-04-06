Neoen has announced two battery energy storage system (BESS) projects in France and Japan, expanding its footprint in both markets with installations totaling 348 MW and 896 MWh. France Neoen has announced two new BESS projects in France and Japan, as part of the Franco-Japanese Economic Forum in Tokyo during an official visit by French President Emmanuel Macron. The company, a subsidiary of Canadian asset manager Brookfield, is developing its first large-scale installation in Japan while expanding its storage portfolio in France. The French project, located in Vernou-la-Celle-sur-Seine in the ...

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