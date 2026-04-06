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PR Newswire
06.04.2026 09:06 Uhr
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PEDIGREE Uses Artificial Intelligence to Drive Responsible Dog Adoption in Brazil

"The bond between people and dogs brings all sorts of benefits, from the joy of being greeted at the front door to the judgment-free companionship and unconditional affection they provide," says Ricardo Marinho, Marketing Manager for PEDIGREE at Mars Pet Nutrition Brasil. "In a world that places a premium on well-being and authentic relationships, we used AI to bring even more visibility to a cause we have supported for 17 years through the PEDIGREE Adotar é Tudo de Bom (Adopt is All Good) program, which has already helped more than 88,000 animals find a home." says Ricardo Marinho, PEDIGREE Marketing Manager at Mars Pet Nutrition Brazil.

The campaign, developed by AlmapBBDO, was launched in two phases. In the first, black-and-white pieces took over strategic points of São Paulo, announcing a mysterious AI capable of finding a new best friend. On social media, influencer Felca amplified the discussion by reacting and questioning the use of AI for friendship.

In the second phase, the campaign pulled back the curtain on PEDIGREE, showing that artificial intelligence is no substitute for a real friend - but that, with the platform melhoramigo.ai, you can find a dog available for adoption who might just become your best friend.

The platform uses a conversational experience to match users with compatible dogs available for adoption at nearby NGOs, based on questions about their personality and lifestyle. Currently, Melhoramigo.ai has more than 300 registered dogs, selected in partnership with the Instituto AMPARA Animal.

The initiative, which is an evolution of the award-winning "Caramelo" campaign, is supported by data from the Waltham Petcare Science Institute, a Mars Petcare research hub with a 60-year track record. The data shows that 86% of people recognize the positive impact of pets on mental health, 69% say pets help reduce stress and anxiety, and 63% consider them real friends.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2949047/2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/pedigree-uses-artificial-intelligence-to-drive-responsible-dog-adoption-in-brazil-302733899.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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