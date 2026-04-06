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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
06.04.2026 09:10 Uhr
124 Leser
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Axi Trader LLC: Axi Launches Free Forex Webinar Series to Empower New Traders in Latin America

Renowned trader and mindset coach Bárbara Moreno leads educational initiative to meet rising demand for practical trading skills across LATAM

SYDNEY, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axi, a global online trading brand, has launched a free Forex webinar series across Latin America, aimed at helping beginners navigate the world's largest financial market with confidence.

The program is led by professional trader and financial mindset coach Bárbara Moreno, known as "The Purple Woman." With over eight years of trading experience and more than 4,000 students trained, Moreno blends technical instruction with behavioural insights to equip new traders with the knowledge and discipline to succeed.

First Webinar: What Is the Forex Market and How Does It Work?

The session introduces beginners to:

  • How Forex operates and why it's the world's largest market

  • Core concepts: currency pairs, pips, lot sizes, and leverage

  • Major trading sessions and price behaviour

  • Practical guidance to start trading confidently

Register for the free webinar here: https://axicorp.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HQN5TniCRpq0ZGYRNrWYgA#/registration

Meeting the Demand for Accessible Financial Education

Latin America is experiencing rapid growth in retail trading, increasing the need for practical, approachable financial education. The webinar series addresses essential questions:

  • What is Forex trading and how does it work?

  • How can beginners avoid common mistakes?

  • What are effective risk management strategies?

  • How do traders build consistency over time?

Moreno emphasizes the role of mindset in trading:

"Most people don't lose money due to lack of information - they lose because of how they think, feel, and make decisions about money."

Andrea Rebusco, Regional Head - UK, EU & LATAM at Axi, mentioned:

"Education is key to helping new traders participate responsibly. This program delivers both practical knowledge and the mindset needed for long-term success."

About Axi

Axi is a global online trading brand providing access to forex, shares, indices, commodities, and digital assets. Initiatives like Axi Select support traders worldwide with education, technology, and professional tools.

Media Contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

Promoted by AxiTrader LLC. OTC derivatives carry high investment risk. Content may not be available in all regions and is not investment advice.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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