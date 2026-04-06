New Time has outlined a four-year roadmap to industrialize perovskite solar cells in Italy, with pilot production planned within three years and full-scale output to follow. Italia New Time has outlined plans to industrialize perovskite PV production in Italy, following a two-day strategic meeting in Forlì to advance the project in the Emilia-Romagna region. The company said the roadmap to commercialization is structured in four phases. The first year will focus on optimizing the perovskite formulation and identifying stabilizing materials. In the second year, the company plans to begin small-scale ...

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