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ACCESS Newswire
06.04.2026 10:02 Uhr
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Bioz, Inc.: Bioz and Vilber Advance Evidence-Driven Scientific Marketing with Custom Publication Integration

PALO ALTO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Bioz, Inc., the AI-powered citation management platform for research, announced its collaboration with Vilber, a leading manufacturer of imaging and analysis systems for molecular biology and life science laboratories. Through a highly customized Bioz Badges implementation, Vilber is enhancing scientific transparency across its digital portfolio while delivering added value to both direct customers and global distributors.

"Scientific credibility is built on clear, accessible evidence," said Dr. Karin Lachmi, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer at Bioz. "Vilber's portfolio includes a strong body of peer-reviewed validation, and by integrating a tailored Bioz experience across their website, they are ensuring that researchers, and their distributor partners, can interpret that evidence. This approach reinforces trust while supporting commercial growth."

Vilber's product portfolio is supported by a substantial volume of peer-reviewed publications. However, managing and updating those references manually had become increasingly complex due to product name changes, iterative model releases, and evolving product generations. Automating large-scale literature discovery and categorization has enabled Vilber to maintain continuously updated validation-content without operational burden.

Embedded directly within Vilber's product webpages, the customized Bioz interface allows visitors to explore scientific publications, review contextual excerpts detailing experimental usage, and access full-text sources. The implementation was designed to align with Vilber's brand aesthetics and digital strategy, delivering a seamless and fully integrated user experience.

"Our Bioz integration is not only visually aligned with our brand, but also incredibly powerful behind the scenes," said Anais Fourt, Marketing Manager at Vilber. "We have a large number of publications across multiple product generations, and Bioz has made it effortless to track and showcase them accurately, even as product names evolve or new versions are introduced."

In addition to improving website engagement, the integration has provided measurable benefits for Vilber's international distributor network. By centralizing validated scientific references in a standardized and easily navigable format, distributors are better equipped to communicate product credibility within their local markets.

"It has been especially valuable for our distributors," Anais added. "They now have immediate access to organized, up-to-date scientific validation, which strengthens their conversations with researchers and simplifies how they present our products."

Vilber has also highlighted the value of Bioz's analytics environment. The platform's dashboard provides detailed visibility into publication trends, citation activity, and user engagement, offering actionable insights to guide marketing and strategic decision-making.

"The analytics have exceeded our expectations," Anais said. "We have clear insight into how our products are being cited and explored, and it gives us confidence that our scientific visibility is both accurate and current."

This collaboration reflects Vilber's commitment to evidence-based communication and digital excellence. By automating literature tracking and embedding validated use cases directly into its online presence, Vilber is reinforcing scientific credibility while enabling scalable support for global growth.

About Bioz

Bioz is the world's most advanced AI search engine for scientific research, offering evidence-based product ratings and recommendations to guide scientists toward the most validated products for their discoveries. Bioz's solutions for suppliers include Bioz Badges and Content Hubs, web-based widgets that enhance user engagement and increase sales conversion.

About Vilber

Vilber is a leading provider of imaging systems and analytical instrumentation for life science applications. Serving academic, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical laboratories worldwide, Vilber delivers advanced solutions for gel documentation, chemiluminescence imaging, fluorescence analysis, and related molecular biology workflows.

Helpful Links

  • Bioz

  • Bioz Badges

  • Bioz Stars

  • Vilber

For more information about Bioz solutions for suppliers, please reach out to info@bioz.com.

SOURCE: Bioz, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/bioz-and-vilber-advance-evidence-driven-scientific-marketing-with-cus-1155012

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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