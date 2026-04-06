Researchers in Moroco analyzed cybersecurity challenges in smart grids, highlighting AI-driven detection and defense strategies against threats like distributed denial-of-service, false data injection replay, and IoT-based attacks. They recommend multi-layered protections, real-time anomaly detection, secure IoT devices, and staff training to enhance resilience and safeguard power system operations.Researchers at Morocco's Higher School of Technology, Moulay Ismail University, have conducted a comprehensive analysis of emerging cybersecurity challenges in power systems and detailed recent advances ...

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