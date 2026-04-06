With electricity markets still tied to natural gas in many regions, battery storage is emerging as a tool to manage price volatility and reduce exposure to grid-driven risks. USA As the geopolitical situation in the Middle East continues deteriorating, fears of a long-term energy crisis are growing. Conflict-driven volatility on the oil and gas market is pushing up electricity and fuel prices, leaving individual consumers and corporations alike scrambling to insulate themselves from financial shocks. Many companies who have already deployed solar and storage or are currently transitioning to renewables ...

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