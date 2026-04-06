Texas Gulf Bank, N.A. Appoints Chase Zalman President

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Texas Gulf Bancshares, Inc. (the "Company"), parent company of Texas Gulf Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today announced that Chase Zalman has been appointed President of Texas Gulf Bank, N.A., effective immediately. Zalman joins the Bank from Prosperity Bank, where he most recently served as Houston Area President.

Steve Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Texas Gulf Bank, N.A., said, "We are excited to welcome Chase to Texas Gulf Bank. He is a highly regarded banker with deep experience in the Houston market, broad banking experience, and a relationship-driven approach that aligns well with our culture and the way we serve our clients. Chase will play an important role in helping lead the Bank's next phase of expansion and franchise development."

Zalman brings more than 20 years of banking leadership experience, most recently serving as Houston Area President at Prosperity Bank. In that role, he oversaw more than 60 banking centers and led a broad team across the Greater Houston area.

He also served on Prosperity Bank's Senior Loan Committee and is recognized for building strong client relationships, leading teams, structuring complex transactions, and supporting the bank and its clients in navigating complex banking and credit matters.

In his new role, Zalman will focus on translating the board and CEO vision into actionable plans by expanding the Bank's commercial banking platform, strengthening its relationship banking model, deepening client relationships, and supporting continued franchise development across the Bank's core footprint in Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, Montgomery Counties, and the Greater Houston area.

Wirt Blaffer, Chairman of the Boards of Texas Gulf Bancshares, Inc. and Texas Gulf Bank, N.A., said, "Chase is an excellent addition to the leadership team. He knows this market well, understands what clients value in a banking relationship, and brings the experience and judgment that will help us continue growing, serving our clients well, and deepening relationships throughout our markets."

"I'm honored to join Texas Gulf Bank and take on this new role," Zalman said. "Texas Gulf Bank has a strong reputation, a talented team, and a longstanding commitment to serving its clients and communities well. I look forward to working with Steve and the rest of the team to build on that foundation."

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Founded in 1913 as Freeport National Bank, Texas Gulf Bank, N.A. adopted its current name following the introduction of branch banking in Texas. Today, the Bank operates 10 banking centers across Harris, Galveston, Brazoria, and Montgomery Counties. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank reported approximately $716.1 million in total assets, $498 million in loans, and $629.4 million in deposits. As of the same date, the Bank's Wealth Management and Trust Group reported approximately $1.4 billion in assets under administration.

With more than a century of service, the Bank remains committed to relationship-driven banking, disciplined expansion, and long-term value creation for its clients, communities, and shareholders across the greater Houston region. For more information, visit https://www.texasgulfbank.com.

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Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including economic conditions, competitive pressures, regulatory developments, and other risks affecting the banking industry. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

MEDIA CONTACT

Brandon Reyes

EVP - Chief Transformation Officer

Phone: (713) 595-7421

Email: breyes@texasgulfbank.com

SOURCE: Texas Gulf Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/texas-gulf-bank-n.a.-appoints-chase-zalman-president-1154778