Median solar module pricing in the United States reached $0.28 per watt as the market adjusted to intensified trade enforcement and new Foreign Entity of Concern compliance requirements, according to the Q1 2026 Quarterly Pricing & Domestic Content Report from Anza. USA The US solar market entered 2026 navigating a landscape defined by regulatory shifts and the persistent threat of supply chain disruptions. Following a year of volatility where median pricing rose by as much as 14% between January and November 2025, the first quarter of 2026 has seen prices hold at an elevated baseline. The current ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...