In an interview with pv magazine, Carolina Novac, Secretary of State at Moldova's Ministry of Energy explains how the country raised its solar capacity to 1 GW while advancing wind, storage, and regulatory reforms to strengthen energy security and reach 30% renewables by 2030. The Moldovan government is now focusing on scaling BESS, modernizing the power market, and enhancing cybersecurity through stronger policies and international cooperation.Moldova has increased its installed PV capacity twelvefold over the past five years, recently reaching 1 GW. That is one of the key messages from Carolina ...

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