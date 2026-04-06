JAKARTA, Apr 2, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - TransNusa has announced the launch of a new direct scheduled flight connecting Jakarta and Lombok, further strengthening access to one of Indonesia's key tourism and regional travel hubs.TransNusa Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Bernard Francis said that the introduction of this new route comes on the back of the airline's focus to increase and strengthen connectivity while boosting domestic tourism."Lombok is not only rapidly growing as a domestic and international tourist destination but the island is also the main gateway for tourism in the West Nusa Tenggara region through its Lombok International Airport," Datuk Francis said, adding that Lombok attracts more than 1.2 million tourists annually.Lombok is home to the diving haven Gili and Mount Rinjani National Park, one of Indonesia's most iconic volcanic landscapes. The island offers dramatic trekking routes, cascading waterfalls and panoramic mountain views, attracting adventurers and nature lovers from around the world. Beyond its mountains, Lombok has also built a global reputation as a world-class surfing and diving destination, with pristine beaches, coral reef and consistent waves drawing surfers year-round."TransNusa will initially operate 14 flights a week or two daily flights with the first scheduled flight departing Jakarta in the morning and the second in the afternoon," Datuk Bernard said, adding that the sales of tickets for the new scheduled flight from Jakarta to Lombok started on 16 March 2026, with the inaugural flight scheduled for April 17, 2026.In addition to this new launch, TransNusa has also increased the frequency of its Jakarta-Yogyakarta route with the aim to enhance and strengthen domestic connectivity, said Datuk Bernard.Flight DetailsTransNusa's scheduled flight 8B 5161 will depart Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 5:00am and arrive at Lombok International Airport at 8:00am. The returning service, 8B 5162, will depart Lombok International Airport at 8:30am and arrive in Jakarta at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 9:30am. The second scheduled flight 8B 5165 will depart Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 03:00pm and arrive at the Lombok International Airport at 05:45pm. The returning service, 8B 5166 will depart Lombok International Airport at 06:15pm and arrive at the Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 06:45pm.Ticket prices for TransNusa's scheduled Jakarta-Lombok route start from as low as IDR899,000, CNY390, USD55, MYR225, AUD80, and SGD69. Tickets will be available for purchase at www.transnusa.co.id and on primary online travel agents' platforms.Meanwhile, TransNusa's additional scheduled flight for its Jakarta-Yogyakarta flight, 8B 5530, will depart Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta International Airport at 10:40am and arrive at the Yogyakarta International Airport at 11:50am. The flight, 8B 5531, will depart Yogyakarta at 01.20pm and arrive in Jakarta at 02.30pm.For its flights, TransNusa not only provides premium services with competitive ticket prices, but the airline also has attractive product bundles called SEAT, SEAT-PLUS and FLEXI-PRO."Our SEAT passengers will enjoy check-in baggage of up to 20kgs," Datuk Bernard said, explaining that the baggage offering was over and above the 7kgs limit offered as a passenger's hand carry.For the highest package, FLEXI-PRO, we provide services such as free baggage up to 30kgs, free to choose seats, free food, and drinks, priority at check-in and boarding counters.In addition, TransNusa also provides its FLEXI-PRO passengers with the flexibility to change their flight schedule without restrictions and obtain refund when needed," added Datuk Bernard.TransNusa, which aims to ensure its passengers travel with ease and comfort, has also configured their A320s with a 174-seat configuration, which allows for passengers to enjoy about 30 inches of legroom, comparable to the experience passengers would get in a full-service airline."We are committed to providing affordable and competitive ticket prices, while still providing premium services to our customers," stressed Datuk Bernard.TransNusa, A Short HistoryThe 3-year old TransNusa, led by aviation expert and veteran, Datuk Bernard, made waves in the aviation industry with its unique domestic and international business development and growth strategy.Within just 6 months of operations, in 2023, the airline, known then as a new player with new rules, launched its first international route between Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur, followed by the launch of scheduled flights between Jakarta and Singapore.TransNusa, which established itself as a Premium Service Carrier, made headlines in Malaysia, Singapore, China and around the world with news of being the first airline in Indonesia to introduce new exciting routes. In 2023, during its first year of operations, TransNusa became the second Indonesian airline to receive approval to fly to China. In 2024, TransNusa became the first in the world to develop and introduce a new domestic route connecting Bali and Manado. In October 2025, TransNusa added yet another milestones by becoming the first Indonesian airline and second airline in the world to launch scheduled flights from Manado to Guangzhou, China.About TransNusaTransNusa Airline, is a Premium Service Carrier. In February 2024, the airline rebranded itself to a Premium Service Carrier in line with its upgraded aircrafts that offers better comfort as well as based on the flexibility and quality of the services offered. TransNusa, which received its AOC certification on 9th September 2022, launch its first three A320 operations on 6th October, 14th October and 12th December, 2022.In 2023, TransNusa introduced a new business model making it the first Premium Service Carrier in the Asia Pacific region. TransNusa introduced its first international flight on 14th April, 2023. The airline is currently based in Jakarta and Bali.On the international front, TransNusa flies to Singapore, Guangzhou, Kuala Lumpur, Perth, Shanghai, and Shenzhen. The airline became the second Indonesian airline to fly to China and the first Indonesian airline to launch a Premium Service Carrier business model. Passengers can book their flights on the TransNusa website at www.transnusa.co.id, through any secure online travel agent, through authorized travel agents in Singapore and Indonesia.TransNusa's Primary International Media Contact:Trina Thomas Rajtrina@myqaseh.org+60124992672 (whatsapp only)Source: TransNusaCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.