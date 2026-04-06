Industry first under strict oversight of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which is working in close collaboration with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) toward certification of Vertical's electric aircraft

Thrustborne transition achieved: piloted aircraft takes off vertically and accelerates seamlessly into energy-efficient wingborne cruise marking final step before two-way transition

Thrustborne transition achieved concurrently with the recently announced agreement in principle for a financing package of up to $850 million

Vertical Aerospace ("Vertical" or "the Company") (NYSE: EVTL), a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation, today announced a landmark achievement in aviation history: piloted thrustborne transition by a full-scale eVTOL aircraft, taking off vertically like a helicopter and transitioning seamlessly into wingborne flight like a fixed-wing aircraft.

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Test Pilot Paul Stone flew the transition sequence at Vertical's Flight Test Centre at Cotswold Airport on 2 April 2026.

This milestone unlocks the defining capability of eVTOL aviation and places Vertical at the forefront of the global advanced air mobility industry.

This marks a first for a piloted, full-scale eVTOL aircraft of this class operating under the oversight of the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA), which is working in close collaboration with the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) toward certification of Vertical's electric aircraft, Valo.

This is the most significant technical milestone in Vertical's ten-year history and represents the completion of the first half of the two-way transition sequence. In two-way transition, the aircraft takes off vertically, flies on the wing, and then decelerates to land vertically without the need for a runway, enabling seamless point to point flight from helipads, vertiports and rooftops.

On April 2nd, 2026, Test Pilot Paul Stone flew the transition sequence at Vertical's Flight Test Centre at Cotswold Airport. The aircraft took off vertically before the front propellers tilted forward, enabling a smooth acceleration into wingborne flight as the rear propellers stowed, followed by a conventional runway landing.

This flight demonstrates the aircraft's ability to perform one of the most complex challenges in aviation: transferring lift from propellers to wings in real-world conditions, at full scale.

This milestone was achieved concurrently with Vertical announcing an agreement in principle for a financing package of up to $850 million on March 30th, 2026, to provide immediate capital and access to additional flexible capital as the Company continues to progress towards type certification and the commencement of commercial operations.

A systematic approach towards two-way transition

This achievement builds on nearly two years of piloted flight testing under strict regulatory oversight. During this time, the aircraft has demonstrated all key phases of eVTOL flight, including hover, vertical take-off, wingborne flight, and vertical landing. Additional milestones include the first winged eVTOL flight in open European airspace and an airport-to-airport flight at the Royal International Air Tattoo.

Vertical is systematically expanding the transition envelope from both ends accelerating from hover and decelerating from wingborne flight with this latest flight completing the former.

Supporting certification

Each expansion of the flight envelope is conducted under a strict Permit to Fly regime and contributes directly to the certification path for Valo, Vertical's commercial aircraft.

Every test flight is supported by extensive structural testing, systems validation, simulator work, and the submission and review of detailed evidence to regulators before progressing further.

Stuart Simpson, Chief Executive Officer at Vertical Aerospace, said: "This marks a turning point not just for Vertical Aerospace, but for the entire advanced air mobility industry. Achieving piloted thrustborne transition under active regulatory oversight alongside the recently announced financing package demonstrates that we have solved the hardest engineering challenges, have the regulatory relationships to complete certification, and now have the financial foundation to see this through to commercial service."

David King, Chief Engineer at Vertical Aerospace, said: "Completing this piloted transition milestone is a profound achievement and the result of years of engineering innovation and disciplined test execution. The aircraft performed exactly as designed, transitioning smoothly and under full control proving the core elements of Vertical's distributed electric propulsion and tiltrotor technology at full scale, in real flight conditions. This is not yet final mission accomplished, but it is a pivotal technical proof point on our path to two-way transition."

Paul Stone, Test Pilot at Vertical Aerospace, said: "This aircraft was made to transition. From the moment the front propellers tilted and the aircraft began to accelerate, the response was exactly as the simulation predicted smooth, stable, and fully under control throughout. What the engineering team has built here is genuinely extraordinary. The aircraft handled the transition with a level of confidence that gives me great optimism for everything that comes next."

Vertical's piloted flight test programme explainer:

Phase 1: Tethered stabilised hover while tethered (Completed September 2024)

stabilised hover while tethered (Completed September 2024) Phase 2: Thrustborne vertical take-off, landing and low-speed manoeuvres (Completed February 2025)

vertical take-off, landing and low-speed manoeuvres (Completed February 2025) Phase 3: Wingborne conventional take-off, flight and landing (Completed September 2025)

conventional take-off, flight and landing (Completed September 2025) Phase 4: Transition transitioning between thrustborne and wingborne flight Thrustborne transition (vertical take-off to wingborne flight): Completed April 2026 Two-way transition (including return to vertical landing): In progress

transitioning between thrustborne and wingborne flight

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace is a global aerospace and technology company pioneering electric aviation. Vertical is creating a safer, cleaner, and quieter way to travel. Valo is a piloted, Electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft, with zero operating emissions, designed to fly up to 100 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph. Vertical is also developing a hybrid-electric variant, offering increased range and mission flexibility to meet the evolving needs of the advanced air mobility market.

Vertical combines partnerships with leading aerospace companies, including Honeywell, Syensqo, Evolito, Isoclima and Aciturri, with its own proprietary battery and propeller technology to develop the world's most advanced and safest eVTOL. Vertical has c.1,500 pre-orders of Valo, with customers across four continents, including American Airlines, Avolon, Bristow, GOL and Japan Airlines. Certain customer obligations are expected to be fulfilled via third-party agreements. Headquartered in Bristol, UK, Vertical's experienced leadership team comes from top-tier aerospace and automotive companies such as Rolls-Royce, Airbus, GM, and Leonardo. Together, they have previously certified and supported over 30 different civil and military aircraft and propulsion systems.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that relate to our current expectations and views of future events. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements as contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Any express or implied statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: the Company's path to and expected timing of certification milestones including transition flight of the Valo aircraft; the business strategy and plans and objectives of management for future operations, including the manufacturing facilities and battery production capabilities, certification and the commercialization of the Valo aircraft and the hybrid-electric Valo variant and the timing thereof; our ability and plans to raise additional capital to fund our operations; the availability of the financing package referred to in this press release, for which the agreement in principle is non-binding, and which remains subject to the execution of definitive documents and satisfaction of other conditions; our future results of operations and financial position and expected financial performance and operational performance, liquidity, growth and profitability strategies; our plans for capital expenditures which could be higher than anticipated; the design and manufacture of the Valo aircraft; the differential strategy compared to our peer group; the features and capabilities of the Valo aircraft; expectations surrounding pre-orders and commitments; as well as statements that include the words "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "project," "forecast," "estimate," "may," "should," "anticipate," "will," "aim," "potential," "continue," "are likely to" and similar statements of a future or forward-looking nature. Forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. The targets, expectations and estimates included in this report were prepared by the Company's management team based on information available at the time such information was developed and reflects numerous assumptions, including those related to general business, economic, market, and financial conditions, as well as other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. The Company believes the assumptions underlying such targets, expectations and estimates were reasonable at the time such information was prepared. However, important factors that may affect actual results and cause the results reflected in such targets, expectations and estimates not to be achieved including, among other things, risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business, industry performance, the regulatory environment, and general business and economic conditions, as discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 24, 2026, as such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company's other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof and accordingly undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. We disclaim any obligation or undertaking to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than to the extent required by applicable law.

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Contacts:

For more information:

Justin Bates, Head of Communications justin.bates@vertical-aerospace.com +44 7878 357463

Samuel Emden, Head of Investor Affairs samuel.emden@vertical-aerospace.com +447816 459 904