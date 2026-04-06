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PR Newswire
06.04.2026 12:18 Uhr
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Hangzhou DataBeyond Technology Co., Ltd.: DataBeyond Unveils Asia's Largest Unmanned AI Sorting Center, Setting a New Circular Economy Benchmark

Addressing the Post-Consumer Resin (PCR) challenge, DataBeyond's Taichung facility features a fully automated design with a daily capacity of 100 tons. By deploying the AI Agent Factory Management System, the center has achieved unmanned production, eliminating the need for 20 sorting workers per shift. Throughput has surged from 2 to 10 tons per hour, a 500% efficiency increase that redefines plastic recycling as a high-tech industry.

Technological Edge: Closing the "Plastic-to-Plastic" Loop The center's core competitiveness lies in DataBeyond's proprietary "AI + Multi-Sensor Fusion" technology. Utilizing 256-band hyperspectral imaging and deep learning, the system identifies over 17 materials and colors, including PET, PP, PE, and ABS. By converting complex waste into industrial-grade recycled resin, it significantly reduces reliance on virgin petroleum.

"DataBeyond is committed to promoting intelligent sorting globally," said Mo Zhuoya, CEO of DataBeyond. "The Taichung project proves that AI can liberate humans from dangerous work, allowing labor to become more dignified while giving waste a second life."

ESG Leadership: Tech for Good Aligned with global ESG standards, the project delivers measurable impact:

  • Environmental: Daily processing of 100 tons of plastic reduces carbon emissions and microplastic pollution.
  • Social: The implementation of automated production lines has vastly enhanced workers' occupational health and safety, embodying the humanistic care of "Tech for Good."

About DataBeyond
Founded in 2018, DataBeyond focuses on AI and optoelectronic fusion, with thousands of units operating globally. We empower recycling enterprises to "afford and excel" in using high-end equipment, accelerating the global transition to an intelligent recycling era.

Contact:
YI WU
marketing@databeyond.com
+86 18038378718

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950179/4_6.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/databeyond-unveils-asias-largest-unmanned-ai-sorting-center-setting-a-new-circular-economy-benchmark-302734614.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Energiepreisschock - Diese 3 Werte könnten langfristig abräumen!
Die Eskalation im Iran-Konflikt hat die Energiepreise mit voller Wucht nach oben getrieben. Was zunächst nach einer kurzfristigen Reaktion aussah, entwickelt sich zunehmend zu einem strukturellen Problem: Die Straße von Hormus ist blockiert, wichtige LNG- und Ölanlagen stehen still oder werden gezielt angegriffen. Eine schnelle Entspannung ist nicht in Sicht – im Gegenteil, die Lage spitzt sich weiter zu.

Für die Weltwirtschaft bedeutet dies wachsende Risiken. Steigende Energiepreise erhöhen den Inflationsdruck, gefährden Zinssenkungen und bringen die ohnehin hoch bewerteten Aktienmärkte ins Wanken. Doch wo Risiken entstehen, ergeben sich auch Chancen.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: Krisenprofiteure mit solidem Geschäftsmodell, attraktiver Bewertung und langfristigem Potenzial.

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