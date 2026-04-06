The Solar Stewardship Initiative (SSI) and the Initiative for Responsible Mining Assurance (IRMA) have signed an agreement to strengthen traceability and sustainability standards across solar supply chains. France SSI and IRMA have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen responsible sourcing of minerals used in solar supply chains. The partnership aims to cover the full value chain, from mining through to PV module manufacturing, as renewable energy deployment accelerates. The collaboration is intended to improve oversight of the social and environmental impacts associated with solar ...

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