Sharps Technology Inc: Sharps Technology Reports 2025 Year-End Results and Highlights Continued Execution of Solana Treasury Strategy

Over 2 Million SOL Held with Approximately 95% Staked at ~7% Gross Annualized Yield

Total Assets of $269.1 Million, Up from $7.3 Million at Year-End 2024

Expanded Solana Ecosystem Partnerships Including Coinbase, Crypto.com, BitGo, and Jupiter





NEW YORK, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharps Technology, Inc. ("Sharps" or the "Company"), a medical device sales and distribution company that has adopted a Solana-based digital asset treasury strategy, has announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025, and provided an update on the continued execution of its treasury and infrastructure strategy.

The Company entered 2025 as a capital-constrained medical device manufacturer and exited 2025 with what management believes is the strongest financial and strategic platform in the Company's history. In a matter of months, Sharps launched a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy, accumulated more than 2 million SOL, established a recurring staking income stream with ~95% of our SOL actively staked at a ~7% gross annualized yield, eliminated unprofitable manufacturing overhead, restored positive working capital, substantially expanded stockholders' equity, and repositioned the Company around a far more scalable and capital-flexible operating model.

"Our 2025 year-end results reflect a pivotal transition for Sharps Technology," said Paul K. Danner, Executive Chairman. "During the year, we transformed the Company's balance sheet, completed our strategic shift away from unprofitable legacy operating activities, established a treasury position of more than 2 million SOL, and laid the foundation for a more scalable and capital-efficient platform. As we move through 2026, we intend to build on a foundation that simply didn't exist a year ago to grow the Company's business."

With legacy manufacturing activities being phased out and a sizable SOL treasury now in place, Sharps believes it is operating from a position of substantially greater strength than a year ago. The Company is focused on maximizing staking economics across its treasury, leveraging institutional-grade counterparties and infrastructure, and deploying its balance sheet in ways management believes can accelerate long-term value creation.

Key highlights from 2025 and recent developments:

As of December 31, 2025, the Company held over 2 million SOL with approximately 95% actively staked.

The Company had total revenue of approximately $7.0 million for FY 2025, including $6.8 million in net staking revenue, which represented an approximately 7% gross annualized validator staking yield, and $204,120 in product revenue from medical device distribution.

The Company exited FY 2025 with total assets of $269.1 million (up from $7.3 million at year-end 2024), including $250.1 million in digital assets at fair value, $10.4 million in cash, and positive working capital of $14.2 million. Stockholders' equity grew to $264.4 million (from $2.0 million at year-end 2024), while total liabilities declined to $4.7 million. The notes payable balance of $3.8 million at year-end 2024 was fully eliminated.

The Company launched its Sharps-branded validator through Coinbase's institutional infrastructure and expanded strategic partnerships across the Solana ecosystem, including collaborations with Crypto.com, BitGo, Jupiter Exchange, The Tie, Bonk, and Pudgy Penguins.

The Company raised over $430 million in total capital during FY 2025 through equity offerings and warrant exercises, including cash, digital asset, and stablecoin contributions, funding the Company's rapid SOL accumulation and treasury buildout.





Sharps enters 2026 as a materially reshaped company with a strengthened balance sheet, a productive digital asset treasury, a leaner operating profile, and expanded institutional relevance within the Solana ecosystem. Management believes the Company is now positioned not only to benefit from effective treasury execution, but also to leverage that foundation in support of broader strategic initiatives intended to enhance the Company's long-term growth profile and open additional opportunities for future revenue generation. The Company's focus in 2026 is to convert its stronger platform into sustained yield generation, disciplined capital deployment, and the measured development of collaborative business capabilities that can support its next stage of growth.

For more detailed information, please refer to the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2026.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's execution of its Solana digital asset treasury strategy and the potential opportunities such initiatives may create for retail and institutional audiences. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, and beliefs, and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the Company's ability to successfully execute its Solana treasury strategy; volatility in the market price of SOL and other digital assets; changes in the regulatory or legal environments; competitive pressures; and general market, economic, and business conditions. Additional risks are described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise, except as required by law.

About Sharps Technology

Sharps Technology is a medical device sales and distribution company that has adopted a digital asset treasury strategy focused on SOL, the native digital asset of the Solana blockchain. The Company is growing the Solana ecosystem through staking, validator infrastructure, and strategic collaborations. For additional information, please visit the Company's website.

Contact

Sharps Technology IR

ir@sharpstechnology.com