New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Drivo, a car rental company serving the New York metropolitan area, today announced the launch of its Monthly Rental program, a new long-term mobility solution designed for customers seeking flexible vehicle access without the financial burden of ownership, leasing, or daily rental pricing.





Drivo

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The program launches amid continued increases in vehicle ownership costs across New York City and New Jersey, including elevated insurance premiums, financing rates, maintenance expenses, and depreciation concerns.

Monthly plans start at $719 per month, with customers able to save compared with traditional short-term rental rates, according to company estimates.

The service is designed for a broad customer base, including urban professionals, rideshare and delivery drivers, temporary residents, relocating individuals, entrepreneurs, and small business operators who require reliable transportation for multiple months.

Available vehicles currently include:

Toyota Corolla from $719/month

Toyota Camry from $749/month

Toyota RAV4 from $849/month

Each plan includes routine maintenance, tire service, flexible renewals, and customer support for both U.S. and international drivers, offering a predictable monthly transportation cost structure. The company noted that select long-term agreements may also include a rent-to-own option, allowing customers to purchase the vehicle after two or more years for $1, subject to program terms.

"The market is clearly shifting toward flexible long-term mobility solutions," said Michael Rosen, Director of Operations at Drivo. "Consumers increasingly want access to reliable transportation without locking themselves into financing, lease obligations, or ownership-related overhead." The launch reflects a broader trend in urban transportation behavior, as consumers increasingly evaluate cost-effective alternatives to vehicle ownership in major metropolitan markets.

Drivo currently operates across multiple locations throughout the New York and New Jersey region, including Brooklyn, JFK Airport, LaGuardia Airport, and Newark Airport, supporting both local residents and international drivers. The customer onboarding process includes an online application, confirmation call, in-person agreement review, and same-day vehicle pickup, streamlining access for drivers requiring immediate long-term transportation solutions.

As demand for predictable monthly transportation costs continues to rise, Drivo's new Monthly Rental program positions the company within the growing long-term urban mobility segment.

About Drivo

Drivo is a car rental company serving customers across New York City and New Jersey through multiple locations, including Brooklyn, JFK, LaGuardia, and Newark. The company provides daily, weekly, and monthly rental solutions focused on flexibility, operational convenience, and long-term mobility access.

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Source: PRNews OU