Philadelphia, Pennsylvania--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Marketri, a strategic growth partner for mid-sized B2B companies ready to move beyond marketing guesswork toward clarity, alignment, and tangible momentum, is a proud Promotional sponsor of the Centri Capital Conference taking place on Tuesday, April 14, at Nasdaq in New York City.

The Centri Capital Conference will gather attendees from across the capital markets ecosystem and investment community, including investment bankers, private equity investors, family offices, and high-net-worth individuals. The highly anticipated conference will feature company presentations and fireside chats, facilitated investor 1:1 meetings, and panel discussions featuring insights from thought leaders in the capital markets space.

Marketri joins a prestigious list of sponsors including Morgan Stanley, DFIN, Chardan, Gusto, CBIZ, ICR and The Money Channel. The Centri Capital Conference will also welcome a diverse lineup of exciting and disruptive presenting companies like Grayscale, Orchestra BioMed, CoinShares, ReserveOne, MVB Financial and many others.

"The success of the Centri Capital Conference is made possible by the support of our dedicated sponsors from across the capital markets ecosystem," says Michael Aiello, CEO & Managing Partner of Centri. "We are grateful for their partnership as we come together to shape the future of capital markets."

Companies and investors interested in presenting, attending, or sponsoring the Centri CapitalConference can learn more here: www.CentriConsulting.com/capital-conference.

About Marketri

Somewhere between ambition and execution, many B2B companies hit the same wall. Marketri exists for that moment. We help mid-market B2B companies build the marketing capabilities needed to compete and scale by connecting revenue-driving strategy, analytics, and practical AI applications that improve how the business operates. We embed into your organization and take on your goals as our own, bringing orchestrated teams that deliver both senior leadership and execution depth without the overhead of staffing every specialty role. Guided by our Marketri Momentum Model (M³), we replace guesswork with insight and activity with measurable impact. For over twenty years, we have worked alongside B2B companies at moments of real change, built for complexity and built to perform.

About Centri Business Consulting, LLC

Centri Business Consulting provides the highest quality advisory consulting services to its clients by being reliable and responsive to their needs. Centri provides companies with the expertise they need to meet their reporting demands. Centri specializes in financial reporting, internal controls, technical accounting research, valuation, mergers & acquisitions, and tax, CFO and HR advisory services for companies of various sizes and industries. From complex technical accounting transactions to monthly financial reporting, our professionals can offer any organization the specialized expertise and multilayered skillsets to ensure the project is completed timely and accurately.

Source: Centri