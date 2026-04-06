TruPlus is designed to increase depth of focus while maintaining the high-quality distance vision surgeons expect from a monofocal IOL 1,2

TruPlus demonstrates higher distance image quality across pupil sizes and lighting conditions than TECNIS Eyhance 3,*

At ASCRS, Alcon will also feature more than 60 scientific presentations and peer-to-peer educational symposia

Alcon (SIX/NYSE: ALC), the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, today announced the U.S. launch of Clareon TruPlus, its new enhanced design monofocal and toric intraocular lens (IOL), at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C. TruPlus expands Alcon's leading Clareon portfolio, offering surgeons an enhanced design IOL, enabling increased depth of focus without compromising the high-quality distance vision they expect from a monofocal IOL.1,2

Based on bench data, TruPlus has a number of differentiating features over Clareon Monofocal and the leading competitor IOL:4

TruPlus demonstrates a 3.5 letter improvement in simulated visual acuity at -1.5 diopters (66 cm) compared to Clareon Monofocal 1,†

TruPlus offers higher distance image quality than TECNIS Eyhance across a range of pupil sizes and lighting conditions 3,*

TruPlus exceeds the ISO upper requirement for distance image quality 1,2,5

TruPlus demonstrates a lower glare and halo profile than TECNIS Eyhance3,6,*

"Cataract surgeons naturally want to offer patients a little more without trade-offs," said Terry Kim, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Alcon. "Surgeons told us they were looking for an enhanced design monofocal that did not sacrifice distance vision quality. TruPlus was developed to address that need, while maintaining the exceptional stability and clarity that define the proven Clareon platform."

TruPlus leverages proprietary Opti-BalanceTM Technology in the center of the lens to slightly extend the depth of focus.7 This innovative design boosts light energy for an increased depth of focus, while maintaining exceptional distance image quality and a wide refractive landing zone.7,8

With more than 175 million IOLs implanted globally, Alcon is a leader in cataract surgery.9,+ TruPlus joins Alcon's broad portfolio of Clareon IOLs that includes the number one monofocal; Vivity, the leading extended depth of focus IOL; PanOptix Pro and PanOptix, the world's most implanted trifocal IOL.4,10-12,‡,± TruPlus will launch in additional markets later this year. For more information about the latest addition to Alcon's IOL portfolio, visit MyAlcon.com or the Alcon booth (#943) during ASCRS.

Studies Highlight the Impact of Alcon's Latest Innovations

In addition to the launch of Clareon TruPlus, Alcon's presence at ASCRS will feature more than 60 scientific studies presented by Alcon researchers and independent investigators, including new clinical data supporting recent innovations across cataract, refractive and ocular surface care, such as:

First Clinical Experience with a Novel Phacoemulsification System , authored by Matthew Rauen, M.D. 13

, authored by Matthew Rauen, M.D. Anterior Chamber Stability of a Novel Phacoemulsification System Assessed by Intraoperative OCT and Surgical Microscope Video , authored by Hisaharu Suzuki, M.D. 14

, authored by Hisaharu Suzuki, M.D. Prospective Intraindividual Comparison of Functional Outcomes After Automated Customized Ray Tracing Guided vs. Wavefront Optimized LASIK , authored by Prof. Ramin Khoramnia 15

, authored by Prof. Ramin Khoramnia Perioperative Benefits of a Personalized LASIK Approach Using 3D Ray Tracing Technology: A Modified Delphi Study , authored by Mark Lobanoff, M.D. 16

, authored by Mark Lobanoff, M.D. High Tear Production Responder Rates Associated with the Novel TRPM8 Agonist Acoltremon: Phase 3 COMET2 and COMET3 Results , authored by Mark S. Milner, M.D. 17

, authored by Mark S. Milner, M.D. Tear Volume and Total Lipid Concentration Following Administration of Acoltremon 0.003% , authored by David Wirta, M.D. 18

, authored by David Wirta, M.D. Optical Bench Comparison of Two Enhanced Monofocal IOLs, authored by Morgan Micheletti, M.D., FACS, ABO 19

authored by Morgan Micheletti, M.D., FACS, ABO Direct Comparison of the Visual Disturbances Induced by Two Enhanced Monofocal IOLs, authored by Morgan Micheletti, M.D., FACS, ABO20

Alcon Hosts Peer-to-Peer Events

ASCRS attendees are also invited to attend educational symposia designed to translate innovation into everyday practice. These peer-led discussions are sponsored by Alcon and hosted at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center:

Transforming In-Clinic Care: Innovations in Glaucoma and Dry AMD Management

Peer-led discussion on practical approaches to evolving in-clinic care. Featuring: Toby Tyson M.D., FACS (Moderator), Neel Desai, M.D., Preeya K. Gupta, M.D., and Miguel A. Busquets, M.D., FACS, FASRS. Saturday, April 11 at 7 a.m.

Peer-led discussion on practical approaches to evolving in-clinic care. Featuring: Toby Tyson M.D., FACS (Moderator), Neel Desai, M.D., Preeya K. Gupta, M.D., and Miguel A. Busquets, M.D., FACS, FASRS. Saturday, April 11 at 7 a.m. The Perfect Pairing: Secret Ingredients for Cataract Success

Real-world experiences and strategies for optimizing outcomes in modern cataract surgery. Featuring: John Berdahl, M.D. (Moderator), Neda Shamie, M.D., Brett Mueller, M.D., and Eva Kim, M.D. Saturday, April 11 at noon.

Additional experiences and demos for surgeons on our latest innovations will be available at the Alcon booth #943. To register for Alcon-sponsored events and learn more about the Alcon products on display at ASCRS, please visit www.MyAlconatASCRS.com.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning over 75 years, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 25,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with Eye Care Professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

About Clareon TruPlus IOLs

The Clareon Family of Lenses are artificial lenses implanted in the eye of adult patients following cataract surgery. The Clareon TruPlus IOLs are designed to allow for clear distance vision. However, you will likely still need glasses for reading and for distance vision, particularly if you already have astigmatism. The Clareon TruPlus Toric IOLs are designed to correct pre-existing corneal astigmatism, which is the inability of the eye to focus clearly at any distance because of different curvatures on the cornea, and provide distance vision. These IOLs are intended for placement in the capsular bag. Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide the risk/benefit ratio before implanting any IOL in a patient with any of the conditions described in the Directions for Use that accompany each IOL. Prior to surgery, physicians should provide prospective patients with a copy of the Patient Information Brochure available from Alcon, informing them of possible risks and benefits associated with these IOLs. Reference the Directions for Use labelling for each IOL for a complete listing of indications, warnings and precautions.

Trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Based on bench Modulation Transfer Function (MTF) simulated defocus curve.

Based on unit sales of Alcon IOLs from 1993 through January 2026.

Based on worldwide IOL unit sales, Q1-Q3, 2025.

Based on worldwide IOL unit sales of AcrySof IQ Vivity and Clareon Vivity IOLs, through Q3, 2025.

References

Alcon data on file, 2025. [REF-28331]. Alcon data on file, 2025. [REF-28335]. Alcon data on file, 2025. [REF-28549]. MarketScope LLC. 2025 IOL Market Report: Global Analysis for 2024 to 2030. St. Louis, MO: MarketScope LLC; 2025. Alcon data on file, 2025. [REF-28362]. Alcon data on file, 2025. [REF-28699]. Alcon data on file, 2026. [REF-28847]. Alcon data on file, 2025. [REF-28698]. Alcon data on file, 2026. [REF-29048]. Alcon data on file, 2025. [REF-28420]. Alcon data on file, 2025. [REF-28305]. MarketScope LLC. 2025 Premium Cataract Surgery Market Report: Analysis of the Top 13 Markets for 2024 to 2030. St. Louis, MO: MarketScope LLC; 2025. Rauen MP. Cataract Surgery Patient Comfort: Physiologic IOP with Unity CS/VCS. Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. April 2026; Washington, D.C. Suzuki H, Ong MD, Yalamanchili S, et al. Anterior Chamber Stability of a Novel Phacoemulsification Machine via Intraoperative OCT and Surgical Microscope Videos. Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. April 2026; Washington, D.C. Khoramnia R, Naujokaitis T, Bloeck L, et al. Prospective intraindividual comparison of functional outcomes after automated customized ray-tracing-guided vs. wavefront-optimized laser in situ keratomileusis. Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. April 2026; Washington, D.C. Lobanoff MC, Krueger RR. Perioperative Benefits of a Personalized LASIK Approach Using 3D Ray Tracing Technology: A Modified Delphi Study. Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. April 2026; Washington, D.C. Milner MS, Wirta DL, Paauw J, et al. High Tear Production Responder Rates Associated with the Novel TRPM8 Agonist Acoltremon: Phase 3 COMET2 and COMET3 Results. Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. April 2026; Washington, D.C. Wirta DL, Rocha KM, Bailey LS, et al. Tear Volume and Total Lipid Concentration Following Administration of Acoltremon 0.003%. Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. April 2026; Washington, D.C. Micheletti, M, et al. Optical Bench Comparison of Two Enhanced Monofocal IOLs. Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. April 2026; Washington, D.C. Micheletti, M, et al. Direct comparison of the Visual Disturbances induced by two Enhanced Monofocal IOLs. Presented at the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons. April 2026; Washington, D.C.

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