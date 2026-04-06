Ondas Inc.: Ondas' 4M Defense Wins Competitive Tender for Large-Scale Border Demining Program with Opportunity Expected to Exceed $50 Million

Tender related to $1.7 Billion Eastern Border Security Barrier Initiative Led by Israel Ministry of Defense

Represents the Second Major Tender Won by 4M Defense in 2026 in Addition to the Previously Announced $30 Million Demining Program in February. 4M Will Deploy its AI-Enabled Advanced Robotic Demining Technology as Part of the Operations.

The Award Reinforces Ondas' Role as a Key Provider of Next-Generation Technologies for Evolving Border Infrastructure and Protection Programs

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq:ONDS) ("Ondas" or the "Company"), a leading provider of autonomous aerial and ground-based intelligence systems through its Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) business unit and private wireless solutions through Ondas Networks, today announced that its subsidiary, 4M Defense, has won a competitive tender for a large-scale demining project along a strategic border region, with near-term and follow-on orders expected to represent over $50 million in program value. The project is in addition to Ondas' previously announced $30 million demining program, reinforcing its role as a key provider of next-generation technologies for evolving border infrastructure and protection programs, with additional potential for hundreds of millions of dollars for future border security systems implementations.

The project will be executed by 4M Defense and represents the initial phases of a broader $1.7 billion national initiative led by the Israel Ministry of Defense, known as the Eastern Border Security Barrier, to upgrade the eastern border through the development of advanced technological infrastructure. The initial scope includes extensive mine clearance with AI-enabled advanced robotic systems and operations across a wide and complex terrain, forming a critical first step in preparing the area for construction and deployment activities. The program includes significant expansion potential beyond the expected $50 million in demining operations in addition to significant potential for other defense technologies related to border protection.

"This award demonstrates the strength of the operating platform we have built through our Strategic Growth program-integrating advanced technologies with the ability to deliver at scale in real-world, mission-critical environments," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas. "4M Defense is a clear example of how we are converting targeted investments into operational programs that expand our backlog and position us for continued growth. Importantly, it also establishes a foundation for broader land-based intelligence capabilities that can be integrated into our multi-domain, systems-of-systems architecture as these programs evolve."

"We are proud that 4M Defense was selected through a competitive tender process to lead this critical demining initiative," said Oshri Lugassy, Co-CEO of Ondas Autonomous Systems. "This award reflects our ability to execute complex, large-scale clearance operations using advanced, technology-driven methods in challenging environments. Our focus is on delivering safe, efficient, and reliable outcomes as we support the early phases of this important infrastructure program."

This award builds on Ondas' continued momentum in securing large-scale operational programs across defense, infrastructure, and government sectors, reinforcing its strategy to deploy autonomous aerial and robotic technologies in complex, critical environments. In February, Ondas announced that 4M Defense had won a competitive tender for similar critical operations in Israel with an expected value of $30 million. In March, Ondas announced that 4M had secured an initial $15.8 million order related to that program which is being launched in the coming weeks.

4M Defense, a core part of Ondas' autonomous systems platform, specializes in advanced, technology-enabled demining solutions designed to safely and efficiently clear hazardous environments at scale. By integrating robotics, automation, and sensor-based detection technologies, 4M Defense enables rapid and precise clearance of minefields and explosive hazards across complex terrains-unlocking land for infrastructure, transportation, energy, and large-scale border development projects.

The Eastern Border Security Barrier is a multi-phase national initiative led by the Israel Ministry of Defense to fortify approximately 500 kilometers of Israel's eastern frontier. With a total program value exceeding $1.7 billion, the project integrates advanced mine clearance, multi-layered physical and electronic defenses, and autonomous technologies to secure strategic terrain from the Dead Sea to the Golan Heights. The barrier represents a foundational upgrade to Israel's border infrastructure, combining robotics, sensor fusion, and counter-UAS systems to address evolving threats. As part of this effort, 4M Defense was selected through a competitive tender to execute the initial phase, reinforcing its role in delivering mission-grade solutions for complex operational environments.

Ondas views the two large-scale program awards for demining activities as an entry point into broader opportunities tied to border modernization programs. As the initiative progresses, Ondas may pursue additional roles aligned with its capabilities in autonomous systems, sensing, and integrated mission solutions.

About Ondas Inc.

Ondas Inc. (Nasdaq: ONDS) is a leading provider of autonomous systems, robotics, and mission-critical connectivity solutions for defense, security, and industrial markets. Through its business units (Ondas Autonomous Systems, Ondas Capital and Ondas Networks), the Company develops and deploys integrated technologies that deliver advanced sensing, mobility, and communications capabilities for complex operational environments.

Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) delivers a portfolio of AI-enabled air and ground robotic platforms and counter-UAS technologies designed to support defense, homeland security, and critical infrastructure protection missions worldwide. OAS solutions include autonomous drone platforms, robotic ground systems, counter-drone technologies, advanced propulsion and unmanned aircraft capabilities, autonomous engineering and demining capabilities, and integrated sensing systems that enable persistent intelligence, surveillance, security, and operational response. These platforms are deployed globally across defense forces, government agencies, and commercial operators to protect sensitive sites, populations, and strategic infrastructure.

Ondas Capital focuses on strategic investments, partnerships, and advisory initiatives that support the growth of the global autonomous systems ecosystem. The platform is designed to accelerate the development, scaling, and deployment of next-generation robotics, sensing, and defense technologies across allied markets.

Ondas Networks provides mission-critical wireless connectivity through its FullMAX platform, a software-defined broadband solution based on the IEEE 802.16t standard. FullMAX enables highly reliable, secure, and scalable communications for industrial IoT applications across rail, utilities, oil and gas, transportation, and government networks.

Together, Ondas' technologies combine autonomous systems, advanced sensing, and resilient connectivity to deliver integrated operational capabilities that enhance security, efficiency, and decision-making in some of the world's most demanding environments.

For additional information on Ondas Inc.: www.ondas.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Autonomous Systems: LinkedIn

For Airobotics: www.airoboticsdrones.com, X and LinkedIn

For American Robotics: www.american-robotics.com, X and LinkedIn

For Sentrycs: www.sentrycs.com, X and LinkedIn

For Roboteam: www.robo-team.com, X and LinkedIn

For Apeiro Motion: www.apeiro-motion.com and LinkedIn

For Rotron:www.rotronaero.comand Linkedin

For 4M Defense: www.4-mine.com and LinkedIn

For BIRD: www.birdaero.com and LinkedIn

For World View: www.worldview.space, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Capital: www.ondascapital.com, X and LinkedIn

For Ondas Networks: www.ondasnetworks.com, X and LinkedIn

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this release that are not statements of historical or current facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance, or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including the risks discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part I of our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or any updates discussed under the caption "Item 1A. Risk Factors" in Part II of our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and in our other filings with the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise that occur after that date, except as required by law.

Contacts

IR Contact for Ondas Inc.

888-657-2377

ir@ondas.com

Media Contact for Ondas Inc.

Escalate PR

ondas@escalatepr.com

Preston Grimes

Marketing Manager, Ondas Inc.

preston.grimes@ondas.com

SOURCE: Ondas Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/ondas-4m-defense-wins-competitive-tender-for-large-scale-border-d-1155030