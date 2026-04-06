Greenpro Capital Corp. Successfully Acquires Stake in AI Forekast Limited, an Augmented Intelligence Provider

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) ("Greenpro" or the "Company") today announced the completion of a strategic share exchange with Forekast Limited ("Forekast"), an AI and augmented intelligence?data analytics provider. The transaction meets NASDAQ listing rules.

This acquisition supports Greenpro's strategy to expand its AI-enabled financial platforms and strengthen its position in digital finance. Forekast generates approximately $21 million in annual revenue with EBITDA of $1.6 million. As part of the transaction, Greenpro issued 8,500,000 restricted shares of common stock in exchange for an equity interest in Forekast.

The transaction is expected to accelerate revenue growth and dramatically enhance shareholder value. The Company also reaffirmed that it does not intend to raise equity capital below $15 per share, consistent with prior guidance.

Forekast develops augmented intelligence solutions that enhance customer experience, workforce optimization, and enterprise decision-making through advanced analytics and machine learning. Greenpro intends to integrate these capabilities across its advisory services, ESG initiatives, and digital platform infrastructure.

Malaysia's evolving regulatory landscape, including recent updates to the Personal Data Protection Act, continues to support a strong environment for AI innovation and digital business growth.

Management Commentary

Lee Chong Kuang, Chief Executive Officer of Greenpro Capital Corp., stated:

"This transaction marks a key milestone in integrating artificial intelligence into our financial services platform. Forekast's capabilities will support innovation across our ESG initiatives and next-generation financial solutions."

Muzahid Shah, Group Chief Executive Officer of Forekast Limited, added:

"Our partnership with Greenpro creates a powerful platform for growth. By combining our AI capabilities with Greenpro's global reach and capital markets expertise, we aim to drive expansion and long-term value for our stakeholders."

The transaction was completed in compliance with applicable NASDAQ listing rules and approved by shareholders holding a majority of the Company's voting power.

About GreenPro Capital Corp

Headquartered in Kuala Lumpur and a Nevada corporation, GreenPro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ), is a business incubator with strategic offices across Asia. With a diversified business portfolio comprising of finance, technology, banking, and Green-X for STOs, health and wellness as well as 30 years of experience in various industries, GreenPro has been assisting and supporting businesses and High-Net-Worth-Individuals to capitalize and securitize their value on a global scale. This is done through the provision of cross-border business solutions, spinoffs on major stock exchanges and accounting outsourcing services to small and medium-size businesses located in Asia. The comprehensive range of cross-border business services include, but are not limited to, trust and wealth management, listing advisory services, transaction services, cross-border business solutions, record management services, accounting outsourcing services and tax advisory services. GreenPro also operates venture capital businesses, including business development for start-ups and high growth companies.

For further information regarding the company, please visit http://www.greenprocapital.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

GRNQ has 17,125,813 shares issued and outstanding with a float of 4,089,986 shares

Gilbert Loke, CFO, Director

Greenpro Capital Corp.

Email: ir.hk@greenprocapital.com

Phone: +852-3111 7718

SOURCE: Greenpro Capital Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/blockchain-and-cryptocurrency/greenpro-capital-corp.-successfully-acquires-stake-in-ai-forekast-lim-1155048