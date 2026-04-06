Initiative Designed to Acquire and Convert Hotels While Accelerating Franchise Growth for Landingplace Suites and Landingplace Select

Officials of Landingplace Hotels, a next-generation hotel franchisor founded by experienced hospitality operators, today announced the launch of Landingplace Holdings, a strategic ownership platform designed to acquire and convert existing hotels into Landingplace-branded properties while supporting the company's long-term franchise growth strategy. The announcement comes nearly one year after Landingplace introduced its first two brands, reflecting the company's rapid progress in building an owner-focused hospitality platform backed by institutional capital.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260406138263/en/

Jeremy Bratcher, CEO and co-founder (left), and Jacob Amezcua, president and co-founder (right)

To support this initiative, Landingplace Holdings has established a corporate bond program with an assigned International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) and is eligible for trading through London-based OTC markets, providing institutional-grade infrastructure to support the acquisition and repositioning of hotels aligned with the company's conversion-focused brands. The program establishes a scalable capital framework designed to support Landingplace's initial portfolio of corporate demonstration properties and accelerate early franchise system growth.

The corporate ownership platform will focus initially on a small number of corporate demonstration properties designed to showcase the Landingplace operating model and provide real-world case studies for prospective franchise partners. The initiative allows Landingplace to demonstrate the operational philosophy behind its brands through real-world proof-of-concept properties.

"From the beginning, Landingplace was designed as an owner-first platform built by operators who understand the realities of hotel ownership," said Jeremy Bratcher, CEO and co-founder of Landingplace Hotels. "Launching Landingplace Holdings allows us to put that philosophy into action by acquiring and converting properties ourselves, demonstrating the operational efficiencies and flexible brand standards we're offering to the market."

Landingplace Holdings will focus primarily on acquiring and converting midscale hotels into Landingplace Suites, the company's extended-stay brand, as well as Landingplace Select, its select-service brand designed for shorter-term stays. The ownership platform is designed to complement the company's franchise development strategy by creating high-visibility demonstration properties and case studies that illustrate the brand's conversion approach.

"Many owners evaluating new brands want to see real-world examples before making a decision," said Jacob Amezcua, president and co-founder of Landingplace Hotels. "By actively acquiring and repositioning hotels ourselves, we're able to demonstrate exactly how our operational model performs in the marketplace."

The bond program supporting Landingplace Holdings is being structured in collaboration with Wolfline Capital, a global investment banking firm specializing in structured capital markets transactions, and JTC Group, which will serve as registrar and provide administrative support for the issuance.

By utilizing globally recognized settlement infrastructure including Euroclear and CREST, the program provides a transparent, institutional framework for capital formation supporting the company's acquisition strategy.

"Access to institutional-grade capital markets infrastructure allows us to approach acquisitions with discipline and scalability," Bratcher said. "Our goal is to build a small portfolio of corporate-owned properties that showcase the brand and create momentum for franchise growth across the system."

Several ownership groups and prospective franchise partners already are evaluating conversion opportunities alongside the company's corporate acquisition efforts, as Landingplace moves quickly to establish its first portfolio of branded properties and accelerate early system growth.

The company believes the initiative will further strengthen its ability to support hotel owners navigating rising operating costs, increased financing pressure and evolving guest expectations.

"Owners today are facing a rapidly changing landscape," Amezcua said. "By actively participating as owners ourselves, we're able to demonstrate that the Landingplace model isn't just theoretical-it's something we're willing to invest in and operate alongside our franchise partners."

Landingplace officials emphasized that the ownership platform is intended to complement, not replace, the company's long-term franchise growth strategy.

"Our goal has always been to build a scalable franchising platform," Bratcher added. "The corporate ownership program simply allows us to accelerate early momentum and provide real examples of how the Landingplace model works in practice."

Strategic Capital Partners

The Landingplace Holdings bond program was developed in collaboration with Wolfline Capital, a global investment banking firm specializing in structured capital markets transactions. JTC Group, a global professional services provider, will serve as registrar and administrative partner for the issuance. The program is designed to utilize globally recognized settlement infrastructure, including Euroclear and CREST, and is expected to be listed on the London Stock Exchange. The structure provides Landingplace with access to global capital markets infrastructure typically utilized by larger hospitality platforms.

Wolfline Capital officials said the structure reflects growing investor interest in hospitality platforms focused on operational efficiency and disciplined growth. "Landingplace represents a new generation of hospitality platforms designed around owner economics and operational efficiency," said Nikita Dolgii, managing partner at Wolfline Capital. "The capital structure supporting Landingplace Holdings provides the company with a scalable framework to execute its acquisition and conversion strategy."

About Landingplace Hotels

Founded by hospitality and Fortune 500 veterans Jeremy Bratcher and Jacob Amezcua, Landingplace Hotels is a next-generation hotel franchisor built by operators for operators. Headquartered in Bluffton, S.C., Landingplace Hotels' brands provide flexibility and value-driven stay experiences for guests while streamlining operations and providing enhanced distribution opportunities for owners.

The company currently provides franchise opportunities for Landingplace Suites, a midscale extended-stay brand, and Landingplace Select, a midscale select-service brand focused on transient guests.

For additional information, please visit www.landingplacehotels.com or contact franchise@landingplacehotels.com.

The name of the franchisor is Landingplace Franchising LLC, and its address is 1050 Fording Island Road, Suite C #1055, Bluffton, SC 29910.

This is not an offer to sell a franchise. An offer can only be made through delivery of a Franchise Disclosure Document. Certain states require registration of a franchise before offering or selling in that state. Landingplace franchises will not be offered to residents of those states unless and until the franchise has been registered or exempted as required. Those states include California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

Operational outcomes will vary by location and operator. Landingplace Hotels does not make any guarantees regarding income or profitability. See Item 19 of our Franchise Disclosure Document for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260406138263/en/

Contacts:

Chris Daly, media

(703) 864-5553

chris@dalygray.com