PDH Pro Expands Professional Development Offerings with New Courses, Expert Instructors, and Webinar-Based Learning

Growing demand for flexible continuing education drives platform enhancements for licensed Professional Engineers

WELLESLEY, MA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / PDH Pro, an established online provider of continuing education for licensed Professional Engineers, is expanding its platform with a broader course catalog, the addition of nearly 10 new subject matter expert instructors, and an increased emphasis on webinar-based learning, responding to the growing demand for flexible, high-quality professional development across engineering disciplines.

As licensing boards across the country continue to refine their continuing education requirements, Professional Engineers face increasing pressure to fulfill Professional Development Hour (PDH) credits that are both relevant to their work and practical to complete within demanding schedules. PDH Pro has long served as a trusted resource for PEs navigating those requirements, and the latest platform enhancements reflect a continued commitment to meeting engineers where they are, both professionally and logistically.

An Expanded Course Catalog Aligned with Industry Needs

The updated course library introduces new offerings across a range of engineering disciplines, including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, environmental, and chemical engineering, among others. Each new course is developed in accordance with NCEES Continuing Professional Competency (CPC) standards and is designed to reflect current industry practices, emerging technologies, and evolving regulatory frameworks.

Courses are reviewed and updated on a regular basis to ensure the material remains accurate and applicable, a priority that distinguishes PDH Pro's catalog from static or outdated educational resources. State-specific requirements, including ethics, state rules and regulations, and technical content mandated by individual licensing boards, are also incorporated across relevant course offerings.

Nearly 10 New Instructors Bring Depth and Real-World Expertise

PDH Pro is welcoming nearly 10 new instructors to its growing roster of educators, all licensed engineers and industry professionals with direct, hands-on experience in their respective fields. The expansion of the instructor team reflects a deliberate focus on sourcing educators who bring not just academic knowledge, but practical insight drawn from real engineering careers.

Each course developed through PDH Pro is authored and reviewed by subject matter experts, ensuring that the content engineers receive is both technically sound and professionally relevant. The addition of new instructors further diversifies the platform's expertise, supporting a wider range of specializations and reinforcing the credibility of the educational experience for PEs at every stage of their careers.

Webinar-Based Learning Takes Center Stage

Among the most significant aspects of PDH Pro's expansion is a stronger emphasis on webinar-style course delivery. Live webinars, on-demand webinars, and timed-and-monitored webinar formats are now a more prominent part of the course offerings, giving engineers the flexibility to fulfill continuing education requirements in a format that suits their schedule and learning preferences.

Webinars provide an engaging alternative to traditional self-study, offering structured instruction from subject matter experts in an accessible, remote format. For engineers who prefer real-time instruction, live webinars deliver interactive learning without the burden of travel or in-person attendance. On-demand versions of those same webinars extend access further, allowing PEs to complete coursework on their own timeline while still benefiting from expert-led instruction.

This expanded webinar availability aligns with the broader shift toward remote and digital-first education: a shift that has become standard practice across professional development sectors.

Supporting Professionals Through Accessible, Reliable Education

PDH Pro's platform is designed to reduce the complexity of meeting continuing education requirements. Courses are available immediately after purchase, certificates of completion are issued upon passing the course exam, and course materials can be previewed before any purchase is made. State-specific packages are available to help engineers satisfy all board requirements in a single, streamlined process.

Engineers interested in exploring PDH Pro's expanded course offerings, new instructors, and webinar-based learning options are encouraged to visit pdh-pro.com .

Media Contact:

PDH Pro Phone: 508-298-4787

Email: info@pdh-pro.com

Website: www.pdh-pro.com

SOURCE: PDH Pro

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/pdh-pro-expands-professional-development-offerings-with-new-courses-expert-instructors-an-1154857