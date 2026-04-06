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ACCESS Newswire
06.04.2026 15:02 Uhr
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Prof. Abdul Al Lily Announces the Release of The Naughty AI CEO, Exploring the Future of AI-Driven Leadership

AL AHSA, SAUDI ARABIA / ACCESS Newswire / April 6, 2026 / Prof. Abdul Al Lily has officially announced the release of his new book, The Naughty AI CEO, a forward-looking work examining the role of artificial intelligence in executive leadership and organizational decision-making.

The book introduces the concept of AI-powered leadership as a service, proposing a model in which organizations can deploy AI-based executive platforms to support or replace traditional leadership roles. The publication explores how such systems could be used to enhance strategic planning, operational efficiency, and workforce management.

The Naughty AI CEO presents a framework that positions AI leadership not as a physical entity, but as a platform-based system integrated into organizational infrastructure. The book outlines how this approach may influence management structures, decision-making processes, and workplace dynamics across industries.

"This book is intended to open discussion around the evolving role of artificial intelligence in leadership," said Professor Abdul Al Lily. "It focuses on the broader social and organizational implications rather than technical development."

Since its release, the book has achieved bestseller status on Amazon in the Total Quality Management category, reflecting early reader interest in the subject matter.

The publication also introduces the concept of "naughtiness" in AI-human interactions, referring to adaptive behaviors that may emerge as both systems and employees respond to each other within AI-managed environments.

About Prof. Abdul Al Lily
Prof. Abdul Al Lily is an academic-led personal brand and research initiative focused on exploring the intersection of technology, society, and organizational transformation. Through publications, thought leadership, and academic contributions, the platform delivers insights into emerging trends shaping the future of work, leadership, and human-AI interaction.

About the Author
Professor Abdul Al Lily is an Oxford-educated scholar and senior university leader currently serving as a vice president. He has authored multiple works, including Life Is Suffering: 34 Facts, and has contributed 35 peer-reviewed studies and 14 original theories to academic literature. In 2026, he received the British Council Study UK Alumni Award for Social Action.

Book Details
Title: The Naughty AI CEO
Author: Abdul Al Lily
ISBN: 9798249856939
Publication Year: 2026

Media Contact

Organization: Prof. Abdul Al Lily
Contact Person Name: Prof. Abdul Al Lily
Website: https://www.profabdulallily.com/
Email: admin@profabdulallily.com
City: Al Ahsa
State: Eastern Province
Country: Saudi Arabia

SOURCE: Prof. Abdul Al Lily



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/prof.-abdul-al-lily-announces-the-release-of-the-naughty-ai-ceo-exploring-the-future-of-a-1155056

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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