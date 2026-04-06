Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm, today announced the exit of its investment in IMS Legal Strategies ("IMS") to Uplift Investors. Over the course of its partnership, Trinity Hunt worked alongside IMS's leadership team to complete 14 acquisitions, expand its geographic footprint, and build a comprehensive litigation services platform capable of serving law firms and corporations through every stage of complex litigation.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and founded in 1992, IMS provides a full suite of capabilities spanning expert witness search and placement, consulting, life care planning, medical expert, advisory, and surveying services, all of which support the broader litigation services market. The company has served over 21,500 clients across the United States and the United Kingdom, including 182 Am Law 200 firms and 366 Fortune 500 companies, and has supported more than 50,000 cases.

"The strength of IMS is the quality of our people and the trust our clients place in us when the stakes are the highest," said James Crane, Chief Executive Officer of IMS. "Trinity Hunt recognized this early and invested in the team, technology, and strategy needed to meet the growing demand for sophisticated expertise-focused litigation support. We are proud of what we've built, and we look forward to continuing that momentum."

Throughout the partnership, Trinity Hunt worked alongside IMS's management team to recruit executive talent, build scalable operational infrastructure, and execute a disciplined acquisition strategy that deepened the platform's capabilities and geographic reach. The collaboration reflects Trinity Hunt's approach of partnering closely with management to drive growth while preserving the culture and client focus that define the businesses it backs.

"From the moment Trinity Hunt partnered with IMS, it was clear this was a business defined by the quality of its people and the loyalty of its clients," said Pete Stein, Senior Partner and Co-Founder of Trinity Hunt Partners. "Together, we transformed the business into a differentiated, market-leading platform through strategic acquisitions and operational investments. We wish the entire IMS team continued success as they take this platform to its next level."

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP provided legal counsel, and Deloitte Corporate Finance, LLC served as the exclusive financial advisor to IMS.

ABOUT IMS LEGAL STRATEGIES

IMS Legal Strategies is a full-service provider of litigation support services, delivering expert witness search, medical expert witness services, litigation consulting, jury consulting, trial graphics, presentation technology, and life care planning to law firms and corporate legal departments nationwide. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, IMS has served clients across the United States and the United Kingdom for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.imslegal.com.

ABOUT TRINITY HUNT PARTNERS

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented private equity firm with over $2 billion of assets under management focused on building leading B2B and B2C services companies. Trinity Hunt's mission is to provide the talent and strategic, operational, and financial capabilities needed to build entrepreneurial services companies into market leaders. Trinity Hunt was ranked tenth amongst all firms worldwide on HEC-Dow Jones' most recent Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranks firms based on their performance for investors across funds raised over a 10-year periodi. For more information, visit www.trinityhunt.com.

____________________ i Revealed: The top 20 global small-cap private equity firms; Trinity Hunt Partners was ranked 10th amongst all firms worldwide on the most recent HEC-Dow Jones Top Small-Cap Buyout Firms List (2024), which ranked firms based on their performance across funds raised over a 10-year period between 2011 and 2020. The list was published on April 1, 2025. In total, performance data was analyzed across 649 PE firms through data sourced from Preqin, a third-party database neither managed by nor affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, as well as data sourced directly to HEC/Dow Jones. Trinity Hunt Partners did not pay any compensation directly or indirectly to participate in, be nominated, or otherwise in connection with this ranking. Neither HEC nor Dow Jones is affiliated with Trinity Hunt Partners, nor do they invest in any investment vehicle sponsored by Trinity Hunt Partners.

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