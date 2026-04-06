Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Agentshub.AI today officially launches its powerful new AI Agent Platform, giving businesses the easiest and most affordable way to build, deploy, and scale autonomous AI agents without writing a single line of code.





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Agentshub.AI delivers a full-stack solution that combines a no-code AI Agent Builder, ready-to-use AI Workforce templates across multiple departments, and a vibrant Agent Marketplace - all in one seamless platform. Now marketing, sales, customer success, research, operations, HR & talent teams can instantly create their own dream team of AI agents that work 24/7 alongside them in their existing tools, and email.

Key Features Launched Today:

AI Agent Builder - Intuitive drag-and-drop no-code interface to create fully autonomous or human-in-the-loop agents in minutes.

AI Workforce - Production-ready agents across all major business functions including Sales, Marketing, Content Creation, Research, Operations, and HR & Talent - with many more categories launching soon.

3-Step Launch Process - Select agent type -> Assign tasks -> Choose autonomous or human-supervised.

1,000+ Integrations - Seamless connectivity with your existing tools and instant communication/email workflows (simply tag @AgentsHub ).

Agent Marketplace - Discover, compare, and instantly deploy our own agents, community-created agents, and agents from top builders in one curated marketplace.

"Businesses no longer need to choose between expensive platforms or complex tools," said Kumar Manaswi, Founder of Agentshub.AI. "We built Agentshub.AI as the complete, affordable, and truly autonomous AI Agent Platform that lets any team instantly build its own AI workforce - fast, simple, and without the overhead."

Why Agentshub.AI Stands Out

Agentshub.AI offers the full stack - AI Agent Builder + AI Workforce + Agent Marketplace - in one unified, easy-to-use platform. Designed for speed, simplicity, and real-world scale, it brings powerful AI capabilities at accessible pricing.

The platform is live now at https://agentshub.ai. Early users can book a demo directly from the homepage.

About Agentshub.AI

Agentshub.AI is the next-generation AI Agent Platform built to help every business create and manage its own autonomous AI workforce. With a powerful no-code builder, specialized AI Workforce templates, and a growing Agent Marketplace, Agentshub.AI makes advanced AI accessible, affordable, and immediately actionable.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/290863

Source: Elite Discoveries Digital Inc.