Limited-time promotion adds complimentary Wi-Fi, gratuities and beverages on global sailings through June 2027, highlighting Windstar's small-ship access to destinations beyond the ordinary

Windstar Cruises is inviting travelers to go beyond the ordinary with the launch of a new All-Inclusive offer, featuring a limited-time, complimentary All-Inclusive upgrade on voyages around the world. Available on select sailings booked between April 1, 2026 and June 30, 2026 for travel through June 30, 2027, this can't-miss promotion includes Wi-Fi, gratuities and select unlimited cocktails, wine by the glass and beer. It's a value of more than $1,300 on a seven-day voyage for two guests.

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The offer pairs Windstar's small-ship experience with added value across a wide range of itineraries, from winter sailings in the Mediterranean to far-reaching journeys in Tahiti and Alaska. This makes it an especially smart time to plan ahead and experience cruising that's 180° from Ordinary.

"With our small ships, we can take guests beyond the expected, whether that means sailing into the heart of a city, discovering lesser-known coastal towns or exploring iconic destinations in a more relaxed, uncrowded way," says Janet Bava, chief commercial officer at Windstar Cruises. "At Windstar, we believe in giving our guests more at every turn: more access, more connection, more choice and more culinary experiences. With the complimentary All-Inclusive offer, we're doubling down on that promise, with more included across the board, from Wi-Fi to gratuities and drinks."

What Makes Windstar Different?

At its core, the complimentary All-Inclusive offer reflects the way Windstar approaches travel. With yachts carrying just 148 to 342 guests, the experience feels closer to a private yacht than a traditional cruise, with access to smaller ports, city centers and hidden harbors that larger ships cannot reach.

That access translates into more time in port, more flexibility and a more personalized connection to each destination. Guests might find themselves paddleboarding straight from the yacht's Marina, joining a market visit with a local chef or staying late in port with an evening ashore. As the Official Cruise Line of the James Beard Foundation, Windstar also brings food and wine experiences on board that reflect the destinations guests are exploring. It is a style of travel built around going beyond the crowds, beyond the guidebook and beyond the expected.

Where Does Windstar Sail?

With voyages spanning multiple continents and a range of travel styles, the All-Inclusive offer is designed to appeal to both first-time Windstar guests and returning travelers. The promotion applies across all regions in Windstar's global portfolio within the travel window, with a small number of exclusions including select specialty sailings such as the Grand Prix, Eclipse and Mystery cruises.

Highlighted regions and itineraries include:

Europe and the Mediterranean (Year-Round): Windstar continues to expand its presence in Europe, including the debut of Star Explorer launching in December 2026. Alongside peak-season sailings, winter itineraries offer a quieter, more local perspective on iconic destinations. Voyages like Europe's Winter Riviera (with extended stays in Nice, Florence and Barcelona) and Southern Spain Winter Escapes (which pairs Andalusian culture with food-focused experiences) invite guests to experience the region without the crowds. Across the Mediterranean, Windstar combines headline destinations with smaller ports often missed on larger ships, creating a more enjoyable way to experience one of the world's most traveled regions. Treasure Troves of Corsica Sardinia weaves together vineyard-covered hillsides and secluded harbors, while Treasures of Southern Spain Morocco pairs Spanish coastal cities with time in Tangier's medina.

South Pacific: Year-round voyages in French Polynesia highlight Windstar's long-standing presence in Tahiti and the broader region. With its small ships, guests can go deeper on voyages like Maori Storytellers French Polynesian Treasures (which includes the Cook Islands and extended time in Raiatea and Bora Bora) and Far Flung French Polynesia Marquesas Magic (which reaches the remote Marquesas).

Greece: Windstar's Greek itineraries include well-known sites and smaller ports with a more local perspective, plus time in neighboring destinations. Postcards from Northern Greece highlights lesser-visited destinations across Greece and western Turkey, while Enchanting Greece the Amalfi Coast combines Windstar-favorite stops (Monemvasia, Gythion) with Pompeii and Taormina in Italy.

Canary Islands: Windstar's small ships bring a different perspective to the Canary Islands, with access to smaller ports and a more relaxed pace across the archipelago. On sailings likeColorful Canary Islands, guests have time to explore each island beyond the usual stops.

Alaska: Windstar's small ships offer closer access to glaciers, wildlife and remote wilderness areas. Itineraries likeScenic Alaska and Alaskan Splendors bring guests face-to-face with dramatic landscapes, from glacier-carved fjords to coastal forests, with opportunities to experience local seafood and regional traditions along the way.

What Does the All-Inclusive Upgrade Include?

For travelers planning ahead for sailings through June 30, 2027, the complimentary All-Inclusive offer provides a limited-time opportunity to secure preferred sailings while taking advantage of added value. The complimentary All-Inclusive upgrade applies to bookings made from April 1, 2026 through June 30, 2026 and includes:

Unlimited select wine, beer and cocktails

Wi-Fi

Gratuities

A value of more than $1,300 on a 7-day voyage for two guests

Plan Ahead and Go Beyond the Ordinary

With a wide range of itineraries across multiple regions and travel styles, this offer provides a timely opportunity to experience Windstar's small-ship approach to cruising, where the emphasis is on access, flexibility and a more personal way to explore the world.

To plan a small ship cruise with Windstar book online here, contact a travel advisor, reach out to Windstar Cruises by phone at 866-258-7245, or request a call by a Windstar vacation planner.

Windstar Cruises imagery here, credit to Windstar Cruises.

About Windstar Cruises

For four decades, Windstar Cruises has been reimagining small-ship cruising with a distinctive blend of relaxed luxury and genuine connection to the world's most captivating destinations. From its origins with motor sailing yachts tailored for upscale yet casual travel, Windstar has grown into a diverse fleet of four Star Class all-suite yachts-including its newest addition of Star Seekerin December 2025-and three Wind Class sailing yachts, offering voyages that are both intimate and inspiring. It's highly anticipated yacht, Star Explorer, is set to debut in December 2026, expanding the fleet to eight yachts accommodating 150-350 guests. Windstar's legendary Wind Class sailing yachts are also undergoing a meticulous two-phase redesign to be completed by 2027. Windstar yachts sail to more than 330 ports across Europe, the Caribbean, Costa Rica and the Panama Canal, Alaska, Canada and New England, Japan, the South Pacific, and Asia. Unlike most cruise lines, Windstar sails year-round in the Mediterranean and Tahiti, offering different destination experiences seasonally. Each Windstar voyage is designed to immerse guests in authentic cultural experiences, all while delivering the comfort, service, and style that define the Windstar difference.

Windstar Cruises is proud to be part of the Xanterra Travel Collection, a distinguished group of global hospitality and travel companies with a legacy spanning over a hundred years. Xanterra operates iconic national parks, including Grand Canyon, Yellowstone, Glacier, and Death Valley. The Xanterra Travel Collection is owned by The Anschutz Corporation, the ultimate owner of the Broadmoor, Sea Island, and entertainment giant AEG, Anschutz Entertainment Group.

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Contacts:

Sarah Scoltock, Director of Public Relations, Windstar Cruises sarah.scoltock@windstarcruises.com

Claire Skinner, Senior Vice President, LDPR, windstar@ldpr.com