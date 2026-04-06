237 films from 54 countries to be screened under the slogan "Beyond the Frame"

The 27th JEONJU International Film Festival (JIFF) is set to run from April 29 to May 8 in Jeonju, featuring 237 movies from 54 countries. Jeonju-the most authentic Korean city and a prominent tourist destination in Asia known for its tradition and cuisine-will host this year's film festival under the slogan "Beyond the Frame."

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The 27th JEONJU International Film Festival will take place from April 29 to May 8 in Jeonju (Image: JEONJU CITY)

Opening the 27th edition will be Kent Jones's "Late Fame," while the film "The Longest Night: Namtaeryong" directed by Kim Hyun-ji will close the festival.

In addition, a special program honors the late Korean actor Ahn Sung-ki, who passed away last year. Titled "Special Focus: Ahn Sung-ki's Memorable Films Yet Rarely Seen," it showcases seven of his films to pay tribute to a distinguished acting career defined by ceaseless artistic challenges.

The festival will present "Special Focus: New York Underground The Mavericks," a program that proposes an alternative perspective on the dominant structures of investment, production, and distribution within the film industry. By showcasing major works by directors Robert Downey Sr., Jack Smith, and Carolee Schneemann, the section reexamines the cinematic spirit of the "New York Underground."

This year's "Cinephile JEONJU" section features a curated selection of films that subvert conventional genre boundaries. It highlights the work of Pere Portabella, known for redefining Spanish cinematic forms, alongside independent art films from Hong Kong. These selections, which combine distinct authorial perspectives with experimental forms, present new possibilities for cinema.

A variety of side events will also take place throughout the city's iconic landmarks, such as Jeonju Movie Street in Gosa-dong. The event includes "the 12th 100 Films 100 Posters exhibition" and "The Super Mario Galaxy Movie" in Jeonju, offering fresh experiences for both domestic and international visitors.

Yoon Dong-uk, Acting Chair of the JIFF Organizing Committee, said, "The JIFF has established itself as Asia's premier film festival and a meaningful venue where global filmmakers can interact with audiences and present their creative works. We hope many filmmakers, tourists, and audiences visit Jeonju, the city of Korean cinema, where Korean authenticity is best preserved."

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Contacts:

JEONJU CITY

Kim Do-yun

+82-63-281-2226

kdyun2882@korea.kr