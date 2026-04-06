Xoople, the data infrastructure company building a global system of record for physical change on Earth, announced it has closed a $130M Series B, bringing its total raised to $225M, from investors including Nazca Capital, MCH, CDTI (Government of Spain), Buenavista Equity Partners and Endeavor Catalyst. This capital makes Xoople the top funded company in the category, with satellites capable of producing the most precise, reliable, scientific-grade data sets that will expand enterprise access to physical-world intelligence to power the AI and agentic revolutions as it starts commercialization this quarter after seven years in development.

"Every major computing era creates a new system of record; those that define that system become the economic centers of that era," said Fabrizio Pirondini, CEO of Xoople. "CRMs gave companies a system of record for customers. Cloud platforms create systems of record for software and data. We are building the system of record for the physical world in the AI era with Xoople. After seven years developing our system in stealth, we are incredibly excited to begin commercialization in Q2 and start scaling up that capability in the market."

As AI systems increasingly move from analysis to autonomous action through agentic workflows, the need for and ability to easily ingest reliable ground-truth data about the physical world is expected to grow rapidly optimizing supply chains, managing infrastructure, underwriting risk, responding to disasters, and monitoring geopolitical and security risks. As models become increasingly commoditized, proprietary datasets that connect digital systems to the physical world are emerging as a critical source of advantage. Xoople calls this infrastructure and data layer the "Earth's System of Record," and the company expects that it will be transformational in providing AI with a real-time understanding of the physical world.

Since its creation in 2019, Xoople has worked in stealth mode, building its end-to-end system while forging global strategic partnerships to integrate its Earth data layer directly into existing business tools, to allow organizations to seamlessly analyze and act on real-world information.

Xoople's private preview customers include government agencies and Fortune 500 companies who use the intelligence to enable:

Supply chain optimization and infrastructure monitoring

Agricultural forecasting and resource planning

Insurance risk modeling and disaster response

Urban planning and infrastructure resilience

Scenario planning and forecasting

About Xoople

Xoople is a data infrastructure company building a global system of record for physical change on Earth. Its mission is to give organizations access to real-time physical-world intelligence powering the next generation of AI systems. To learn more, visit xoople.com.

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