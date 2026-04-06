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PR Newswire
06.04.2026 15:36 Uhr
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XRP HEALTHCARE LIMITED: XRP Healthcare Announces XRPHAI, a Utility Token Powering a Global AI Healthcare Ecosystem Rewarding Healthy Actions

XRPHAI to list on MEXC at 10:00 AM UTC on April 8, with Phase 1 rewards system going live April 9

DUBAI, UAE, April 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XRP Healthcare, the first AI healthcare platform built on the XRP Ledger, today announces the upcoming listing of XRPHAI, marking the next phase in the evolution of its XRPH AI ecosystem.

XRPHAI is the utility token powering the XRPH AI App, designed to reward verified healthcare engagement and support a model where users can earn rewards for healthy actions through meaningful participation.

The XRPH AI platform introduces a structured engagement model where users are rewarded based on real activity rather than passive interaction.

Through the app, users can earn XRPHAI by engaging in:

  • AI-guided health interactions
  • Wellness sessions (CalmXRPH)
  • Image-based health assessments
  • Educational participation
  • Referral activity
  • Use of the XRPH Prescription Savings Card across more than 68,000 pharmacies in the United States, including Walmart, CVS and Walgreens.

This approach aligns digital participation with real-world health behaviour, creating a more engaging and practical healthcare experience.

Global healthcare represents an estimated $10 trillion market, with digital health continuing to expand rapidly. As billions of people rely on smartphones worldwide, healthcare delivery is increasingly shifting toward accessible, mobile-first platforms.

XRPH AI has been developed to meet this demand, offering scalable, AI-driven healthcare guidance across multiple regions, languages, and healthcare needs.

Built on the XRP Ledger, the XRPH AI ecosystem benefits from fast settlement speeds, low transaction costs, and scalable infrastructure.

This infrastructure supports fast, low-cost transactions suited to global-scale digital engagement.

XRPHAI enables reward distribution tied directly to verified user participation.

Full technical details, including token structure and ecosystem design, are available in the XRPH AI Whitepaper.

XRPHAI has been introduced as an expansion of the existing XRP Healthcare ecosystem, building on the foundation established by the XRPH token.

The XRPH token remains part of the broader infrastructure, while XRPHAI introduces a dedicated utility layer focused on in-app engagement, rewards, and participation within the XRPH AI platform.

This approach ensures continuity across the ecosystem while enabling new functionality aligned with the platform's growth.

XRPHAI is scheduled to list on MEXC at 10:00 AM UTC on April 8, 2026.

The rollout follows a structured timeline:

  • April 8 - XRPHAI live for trading (10:00 AM UTC)
  • April 9 - Phase 1 rewards system activated

This phased approach ensures that reward functionality is aligned with fully deployed platform features and verified user activity.

Following its initial listing, XRP Healthcare plans to pursue additional listings on higher-tier exchanges throughout 2026, supporting broader access and continued ecosystem growth.

Kain Roomes, Founder and CEO of XRP Healthcare, said:

"We're focused on making healthcare more accessible and engaging. By introducing a model that rewards healthy actions, we're creating a platform that aligns technology with real-world behaviour in a meaningful way."

Laban Roomes, Co-Founder and COO of XRP Healthcare, added:

"XRPHAI represents the next step in our ecosystem. It allows participation within the app to be recognised and rewarded in a structured way, while building on the strong foundation we've already established."

Learn More:

  • Whitepaper:https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/docs/ai/xrph-ai-white-paper.pdf
  • Rewards Overview: https://www.xrphealthcare.ai/xrph-ai-rewards

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rzpJoxbP8_0
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950092/XRP_Healthcare.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2950091/XRP_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xrp-healthcare-announces-xrphai-a-utility-token-powering-a-global-ai-healthcare-ecosystem-rewarding-healthy-actions-302734348.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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